10 best true crime podcasts ranked

If you’re as obsessed with true crime as we are, then streaming a series or two at night just isn’t enough! Thankfully there are a plethora of podcasts to help you fill the true crime voids in your day, and we just happen to have the insider scoop on the 10 best ones.

True crime podcasts remain one of the most popular genres of the medium. Many of the top-rated, most listened to, and most downloaded all fall within the true crime world. With all these podcast series out there, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your precious car ride listening time, and which ones are best left at the bottom of your list. Thankfully, we are here to help steer you in the direction of the 10 best true crime podcasts. Not only will they be worth your time but they will have you coming back for episode after episode. So be sure to tune in but when you get hooked, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

10. Morning Cup of Murder

What goes great with your morning coffee? Murder. Ok, maybe that’s a little macabre, but most true crime fans can’t get enough, so why not start your day with a healthy dose of mayhem? Morning Cup of Murder is the podcast that starts the day with a murder report. It tells you what significant murders and crimes have happened that day in history.

Korina Biemesderfer is the lead researcher, writer, and host of the series, coming live from her home in Tennessee. The podcast has an extensive following with a Patreon account, over 1000 episodes, and even merch! So as Korina says “If you like your coffee hot but your bones chilled…” then this is the podcast for you!

9. Court Junkie

Court Junkie is a true crime podcast that takes a look at another aspect of true crime cases–the legal proceedings. For many true crime fans, this can be the most confusing part, but host Jillian Jillal shines a light on the system(and its faults!)

From legal loopholes to wrongful convictions, this podcast covers it all. It tackles some of the biggest true crime cases of our time and takes a look at the legal backdrop the stories play out on. She attends the trials, snags exclusive interviews, and gets her hands on all the court documents(and behind-the-scenes tea!) If your true crime interest veers towards the courtroom, then this is the true crime podcast for you.

8. Dr. Death

Dr. Death covers medical malpractice and investigates doctors who have fallen on the wrong side of the Hippocratic oath. If you’re thinking the name “Dr. Death” sounds familiar, it’s because this hit series jumped off the airwaves and onto your TV.

The series now has inspired shows on both Netflix and Peacock, including the most recent installment of the case of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini. Dr. Macchiarini claimed to be a groundbreaking surgeon, with a technique that would save lives, instead, he ruined them. The Netflix series following his story, Bad Surgeon: Love Under The Knife was so captivating that it even made our 10 best true crime shows list. The series has been on for three seasons and counting with a new one just around the corner.

7. Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

The awareness around MMIW(Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) is finally rising and it is information and podcasts like this, that help bring attention to the issue. Finding Cleo is a Canadian podcast that investigates the case of Cleo, a young Cree girl who was taken from her Saskatchewan home by child welfare workers and taken to the U.S. Her siblings are left wondering what happened to her, where she is now, and how they finally find justice for Cleo.

CBC’s Connie Walker is an investigative reporter working on the case, hoping to find some answers for the family. Cleo’s heartbreaking story is, unfortunately, one all too common in Indigenous communities, where young girls and women disappear, and their stories are never told. Connie Walker is working to change that.

Check out this riveting true-crime podcast and see if Cleo can finally be found.

6. Murdaugh Murders(True Sunlight) Podcast

The Murdaugh family name used to be associated with a prominent southern legal family, it now is associated with the other side of the law. Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his own family members, defrauding his clients, and creating a legacy of murder and mayhem. Within a few short years, the family name that used to have so much prestige would now be surrounded by notoriety and scandal.

The Murdaugh Murders(now named True Sunlight) podcast takes listeners every step of the way from the family’s epic rise to their unbelievable fall. It is one of many podcasts dedicated to the Murdaugh family but this one goes especially in depth. Hosted by two feisty southern ladies Mandy Mattney and Liz Farrell, these women believe “exposing truth is a calling – and they’re both ready to answer.” Check out their search for truth in this bizarre true crime case.

5. Serial Killers

While many true crime podcasts focus on the crimes, this Spotify podcast focuses on the criminals. Will Trent reveals the inner workings of some of the most notorious serial killers known to man.

Episodes include in-depth looks at killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer, Dorothea Puente, and even the “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy. The podcast explores the “minds and methods” of these sadistic serial killers and tries to discover what made them tick. See these horrifying killer’s lives unfold on this unique true-crime podcast.

4. Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is the bombshell podcast hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit. It appeared on the true crime scene in 2017 and immediately started breaking records and recently awarded the Top Show of 2023 on Apple Podcasts. It also has its a fan club which includes all kinds of extras including merch!

The podcast has over 500 million downloads, covering over 630 stories and according to their website, donating a cool $643,000 to charity. Ashley even has her own nonprofit Season of Justice. Check out these two true crime-loving entrepreneurs and their award-winning podcast.

3. Betrayal

Imagine thinking you have the perfect marriage, to the perfect guy, and then coming home one day to find–it was all a lie. This was the horrifying reality that Jennifer Faison had to face when she came home to find her husband of seven years, Spencer Herron, being arrested. As Herron’s story began to unfold Jen discovered the depth of his deceptions, and her life was never the same.

The Betrayal Podcast tells stories of what happens when love stories go terribly wrong. Jen’s story of heartbreak to healing and all the steps in between is featured on the podcast as well as the Hulu series based on it Betrayal: The Perfect Husband. While the stories themselves may be heartbreaking and horrifying, the survivor’s paths to healing are truly inspirational.

2. My Favorite Murder

My Favorite Murder has sparked a fandom and following of impressive scope. Started by two friends, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark the podcast intertwines themes of murder, mayhem, friendship, and humor. An epic combination to be sure, and fans thought so too.

The podcast is consistently listed in the top 10 streamed on iTunes and has been featured in a variety of publications including Entertainment Weekly and The Atlantic. They have over 400 episodes and counting, covering everything from cold cases to current crime, weaving in survivor stories and of course their own personal take on things. Give it a listen and maybe you’ll find your own favorite murder!

1. Serial

An oldie but a goodie! Serial was one of the first true crime podcasts to hit the scene and it definitely made its mark on the genre. Serial was the podcast that resurrected the case of Adnan Syed, a man who in high school was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Syed had spent 20 years in prison, yet the podcast brought up some long-buried questions that made everyone(including the government) take a long hard look at his case.

He was cleared of the charges in September 2022, according to the BBC but now supposedly a new trial will be held in March of 2023 to determine his innocence or guilt. For the moment, however, Adnan Syed is free, thanks in part to the Serial podcast covering his case!

All true crime podcasts are not built the same, some are just better than others. Thankfully this top 10 list will help you know just which ones will scratch your macabre itch.