Miguel Cortés and Jeffrey Dahmer
Screenshots via Miguel Cortés Facebook/X, Milwaukee Police Department
Category:
True Crime

Who is Miguel Cortés, the ‘Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer’?

Cortés is suspected of killing as many as 20 women.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 3, 2024 01:26 pm

This article contains graphic descriptions of murder and sexual abuse. Please read with caution.

Recommended Videos

A previously unknown serial killer was possibly uncovered in April 2024 in Mexico City when 39-year-old Miguel Cortés was arrested for raping and murdering a teenage girl and stabbing her mother. After his arrest, authorities found evidence in Cortés’ apartment leading some to call him the “Mexican Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Early on April 16, 2024, Cassandra Calles returned to her home in Mexico City to find Cortés, her neighbor, in the bedroom of her daughter, María José Castillo, Fox 11 reported. Castillo had been raped and strangled and was already dead, and when Calles tried to prevent Cortés from fleeing he stabbed her too, but she survived. “[Cassandra] has a stab wound on her leg, neck, left lung, and pelvic area,” Cassandra’s sister, Angela, told the press.

Neighbors intervened and detained Cortés until the police arrived and arrested him. Security footage also showed Cortés approaching the home after Cassandra left that morning. With Cortés in custody, authorities searched the pharmaceutical chemist’s room and made several gruesome discoveries suggesting the 17-year-old’s rape and murder, and the brutal knife attack on her mother, were not isolated incidents.

Miguel Cortés may have killed as many as 20 women

via the Associated Press/YouTube

Inside Miguel Cortés’ room, police found blood stains, a saw, bones, cell phones, and ID cards of as many as 20 missing women, the AP reported. “Biological material” was also recovered, although Mexican authorities did not specify what that was. The evidence, Mexico City prosecutor Ulises Lara said, indicates “we are looking at a possible serial killer of women.” Journal notebooks were also found recording Cortés’ alleged murders, Lara added.

Mundo Now says Cortés confessed to being a victim of sexual abuse from his father, and said he was angry at his mother and sister for not stopping what happened. Cortés arrest is controversial in Mexico, where police are often accused of not thoroughly investigating missing women.

To date, Cortés has been linked to at least eight women, including María José Castillo, and authorities were working to identify the remains found inside his residence. One missing woman linked to Cortés was his romantic partner.

What’s known so far about Cortés bears many similarities to how Jeffrey Dahmer killed his victims and dealt with their remains. Like Dahmer, some outlets report that Cortés may have also engaged in necrophilia. The Milwaukee serial killer was convicted in 1992 of murdering and dismembering 15 men and sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences. Dahmer later died in prison.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Baby Reindeer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Maxwell Anderson Sade Robinson Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
The Asunta Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Category: True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
TikTok screenshots via Angelique Cruz/Getty Image of house burning down
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Baby Reindeer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
When did the real-life events contained in ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 3, 2024
Read Article Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Maxwell Anderson Sade Robinson Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is Maxwell Anderson, the Sade Robinson murder suspect?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 3, 2024
Read Article ‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
The Asunta Case
Category: True Crime
True Crime
‘The Asunta Case’: What Happened To Asunta?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Category: True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
10 best episodes of ‘Evil Lives Here’
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
TikTok screenshots via Angelique Cruz/Getty Image of house burning down
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
‘Me and my baby are gonna die’: Pregnant woman survived fatal abduction and arson attempt by treacherous friend
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.