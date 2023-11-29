Home Tech

The most popular podcasts of 2023, according to Spotify

Unsurprisingly, true crime makes the cut.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Emma Chamberlain attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic and Logo by Spotify.com

Whenever we’re desperate for some company and the urge to switch off our brains kicks in, we turn to podcasts – everyone’s trusty friend. It gets even better when they’re up on Spotify, catering to all our speedy cravings.

Once you mix a platform as easily accessible as Spotify, with an entire plethora of podcasts, you just get a good time. To top it all off, every year-end, we get Spotify Wrapped, which not only informs us of our favorite artists, songs, and podcasts of that year, but also provides information regarding everyone’s favorite artists, songs, and podcasts. We just don’t want that FOMO to hit right as the year is about to turn.

In case you might be wondering if your favorite podcaster has made it to the list this year, or if you’re simply hoping to find some new inspiration for your next hyper-fixation, just keep on reading.

Spotify's graphics for their end-of-year "Wrapped" stats.
Image via Spotify

This year, the go-to podcast on Spotify was none other than Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience. Despite Rogan being one of the most controversial personalities in entertainment, his exclusive Spotify deal in 2020 made the podcast accessible solely on the music platform so, it’s no surprise that it has given it a looming exclusivity that lures people in. Alongside the top spot, the 25 rankings in the U.S. were also unveiled, and here’s the list:

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  5. The Daily (New York Times)
  6. Huberman Lab
  7. Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
  8. SmartLess
  9. NPR’s Up First
  10. Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
  11. 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
  12. Morbid
  13. The Journal. (Wall Street Journal)
  14. Stuff You Should Know
  15. On Purpose With Jay Shetty
  16. Lex Fridman Podcast
  17. NPR News Now
  18. Serial Killers
  19. New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce
  20. Dateline NBC
  21. Conspiracy Theories
  22. Distractible
  23. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast
  24. The Psychology of Your 20s
  25. Science V

Globally, the list doesn’t see many more changes. People worldwide seem absolutely enthralled by Rogan – and believe me, I’m just as surprised as you are. Nevertheless, this list is bound to become the ultimate go-to for all listeners eager to discover something new, exciting, and of excellent quality for those commute hours.

Francisca Santos
About the author

Francisca Santos

Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.