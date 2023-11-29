The most popular podcasts of 2023, according to Spotify

Whenever we’re desperate for some company and the urge to switch off our brains kicks in, we turn to podcasts – everyone’s trusty friend. It gets even better when they’re up on Spotify, catering to all our speedy cravings.

Once you mix a platform as easily accessible as Spotify, with an entire plethora of podcasts, you just get a good time. To top it all off, every year-end, we get Spotify Wrapped, which not only informs us of our favorite artists, songs, and podcasts of that year, but also provides information regarding everyone’s favorite artists, songs, and podcasts. We just don’t want that FOMO to hit right as the year is about to turn.

In case you might be wondering if your favorite podcaster has made it to the list this year, or if you’re simply hoping to find some new inspiration for your next hyper-fixation, just keep on reading.

What is the most popular podcast on Spotify?

Image via Spotify

This year, the go-to podcast on Spotify was none other than Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience. Despite Rogan being one of the most controversial personalities in entertainment, his exclusive Spotify deal in 2020 made the podcast accessible solely on the music platform so, it’s no surprise that it has given it a looming exclusivity that lures people in. Alongside the top spot, the 25 rankings in the U.S. were also unveiled, and here’s the list:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Daily (New York Times) Huberman Lab Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard SmartLess NPR’s Up First Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer Morbid The Journal. (Wall Street Journal) Stuff You Should Know On Purpose With Jay Shetty Lex Fridman Podcast NPR News Now Serial Killers New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce Dateline NBC Conspiracy Theories Distractible The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast The Psychology of Your 20s Science V

Globally, the list doesn’t see many more changes. People worldwide seem absolutely enthralled by Rogan – and believe me, I’m just as surprised as you are. Nevertheless, this list is bound to become the ultimate go-to for all listeners eager to discover something new, exciting, and of excellent quality for those commute hours.