The 10 best roller coasters in the UK right now, ranked

You probably don’t think of the United Kingdom as a roller coaster hotspot — and that’s probably fair. Compared to the likes of the United States and China it’s small fry, but you’d be wrong to think there aren’t some exceptional coasters there.

In this piece, we’ll take you through the ten best coasters in the UK right now, comprising several different types in various theme parks. If you want to do a roller coaster tour of the world, you may find the UK worth heading to for white-knuckle thrills. Hold on tight!

10. The Big One (Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

The Big One is a steel roller coaster that was the tallest and steepest coaster in the world when it opened in May 1994. Although it doesn’t invert, its 3.5Gs, impressive length of 5,497 feet, maximum height of 235 feet (overlooking the choppy Irish Sea), maximum drop of 205 feet, and top speed of 74 mph make it a thrilling experience nonetheless.

9. Hero (Flamingo Land)

Hero is a suspended flying coaster that opened in July 2013 and delivers the sensation of free flight like few other coasters worldwide. It’s only 1293 feet long and 66 feet high, with a modest maximum speed of 25 mph. Still, its two inversions, 3.7Gs, and the unique sensation of being a flying superhero make it one of the UK’s most enjoyable and unique coaster experiences.

8. The Swarm (Thorpe Park)

The Swarm is a steel-winged roller coaster (meaning riders sit on either side of the track, and there’s nothing above or below them) that opened in March 2012. It’s 2,543 feet long, 127 feet high, and reaches a maximum speed of 55 mph, creating 4.5Gs. The UK’s first winged coaster — and only the second of its kind globally — boasts five inversions.

7. Wicker Man (Alton Towers)

It would be remiss to make a list of great roller coasters without a wooden entry, and that’s where Wicker Man comes in. The 2,608.3-foot coaster opened in 2018, featuring a pre-show and theming with fire effects, smoke, and a sacrifice storyline. It has no inversions, but its 72.2-foot drop, top speed of 43.6 mph, and immersive theme make it a fantastic ride experience.

6. Nemesis Reborn (Alton Towers)

In March 1994, the inverted roller coaster Nemesis opened and quickly established itself as one of the UK’s best rides. In March 2024, it reopened after refurbishment as Nemesis Reborn. The layout remained the same, but a fresh track with black and red coloring arrived for maintenance reasons. It looks cooler now but still produces the same 3.5Gs, is 2,349 feet long, has a maximum drop of 104 feet, and has a top speed of 50 mph. Its four inversions and intimidating alien theme make it one of the UK’s scariest coasters.

5. Galactica (Alton Towers)

Flying rollercoaster Galactica opened as Air in March 2002 before getting its new name in 2016. When riders board, they sit in a typical inverted coaster position before being moved into a prone position to replicate the feeling of flying. Galactica is 2,760 feet long and 66 feet high, with a maximum speed of 47.5 mph, producing 3.5Gs. It’s particularly exciting because of how close riders get to the ground and surrounding environment.

4. Stealth (Thorpe Park)

Stealth is a launched roller coaster that opened in March 2006. At 80 mph, it’s the fastest coaster in the UK and the third tallest at 205 feet. It has no inversions, but its launch start (accelerating from 0-80 mph in 1.8 seconds), 4.7Gs, and vertical top hat element contribute to its being one of the country’s most intimidating and thrilling ride experiences.

3. The Smiler (Alton Towers)

The steel roller coaster The Smiler opened in May 2013 with a world record-breaking 14 inversions (that record remains). It’s 3,838.6 feet long, reaches a top speed of 52.8 mph, drops a maximum of 98.4 feet, and produces 4.6Gs. The coaster’s chilling theme, which tells of a nefarious organization attempting to hypnotize the public into “smiling” and blissfully ignoring the horrors around them, massively adds to the ride’s experience.

2. Sik (Flamingo Land)

Sik is a steel roller coaster that opened in July 2022. It’s 2,870.8 feet long, 108.3 feet high, has ten inversions (second only to The Smiler in the UK), a top speed of 52.9 mph, and produces 3Gs. The coaster only has a lap bar as a restraint, which makes the ten inversions even more exciting than they would otherwise be.

1. Hyperia (Thorpe Park)

There’s a new king of the coasters in the UK. Hyperia is a steel hypercoaster that’s the fastest and tallest in the country. It’s 3,266 feet long and 236 feet high, with a top speed of 80 mph and three inversions (with only a lap bar restraining riders). Its 168-foot loop is the tallest in Europe. Riders experience 14.8 seconds of airtime on Hyperia, which is more than any other coaster in the UK, and the outer bank airtime hill is the first of its kind globally. It’s a must-ride for all true coaster enthusiasts.

Honorable mentions go to the likes of Oblivion, Rita, and TH13TEEN (Alton Towers), Dragon’s Fury and Vampire (Chessington World of Adventures), Velocity and Kumali (Flamingo Land), Colossus and Nemesis Inferno (Thorpe Park), and Icon and Infusion (Blackpool Pleasure Beach).

