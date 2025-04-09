‘The White Lotus’ star Natasha Rothwell reveals whether or not she thought Belinda would die in season 3

Natasha Rothwell, who plays the fan-favorite character Belinda in HBO’s The White Lotus, recently talked about what it was like filming the show’s third season. She especially mentioned not knowing what would happen to her character at first.

Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus ahead!

Rothwell told Variety that when she signed on for the season, she didn’t know Belinda’s full story, but she trusted the show’s creator, Mike White, and liked working with HBO. However, once she got the scripts, she understood how serious Belinda’s situation was—there was a real chance her character could die. Since the show is known for killing off characters unexpectedly (as seen in past seasons), Rothwell felt nervous as she read through the episodes.

Her worries made sense because Belinda knew about the resort’s history of murders and ended up in a dangerous spot with Greg, Tanya’s husband, and a possible killer. Belinda’s story took a big turn in the finale, ending with a major financial win. At first, she was scared for her life after Greg asked where she was, but then she managed to get a huge amount of money from him in exchange for staying quiet about his role in his wife’s death.

The White Lotus Belinda actress was worried her character would die

When asked if she thought Belinda would die, Rothwell said, “Of course. If there’s anything that HBO does — I mean Game of Thrones, White Lotus — they’re not afraid to to bring tragedy to their main characters. So I was very worried as I was turning each page. And the tension I felt from people who were watching it, and their worry for Belinda, I was validated. Because when I was reading, I felt the same way.”

She talked about how Zion’s support made her think about her own changing relationships with her parents, especially the tricky parts of setting boundaries as adults. She also pointed out the difference between Belinda’s careful approach to Greg’s offer and Zion’s bold move to ask for more money, which led to Belinda’s big win. Still, the money came with its own challenges, raising questions about right and wrong and what people are willing to do for financial safety.

The finale also brought back the idea of work relationships going wrong, comparing—but also contrasting—Belinda’s experience with Pornchai to Tanya’s betrayal in season one. Rothwell made it clear that these situations weren’t the same. Unlike Tanya, who completely ignored Belinda’s dreams, Belinda’s dealings with Pornchai were more uncertain, and their business plans never happened.

Even though both situations were disappointing, Rothwell stressed that there was a difference. Belinda chose to put herself first this time, avoiding another situation like Tanya’s manipulation and focusing on her own survival. Outside of the story, Rothwell worked closely with Mike White to make sure Belinda felt like a real Black woman. Small but important details helped with this, like Belinda wearing a bonnet while celebrating her money win in private, or the emotional weight of seeing other Black people in a mostly white space.

Rothwell said these little moments made Belinda feel more relatable, showing experiences many Black women recognize. She also used her own life to bring real emotion to Belinda’s financial success, drawing from her past struggles with money to make the victory feel meaningful.

As for the future, Rothwell and White aren’t sure if Belinda will return for season four. Rothwell hasn’t talked to White about coming back, but she guessed that even with all her new money, Belinda’s life might not suddenly become easy.

