‘This is demoralizing’: Best Director nominee admits that he earned nothing from his movie despite rave reviews

Brady Corbet made a masterpiece in The Brutalist, an epic about an immigrant architect who moves to the United States after World War II, tasked with rebuilding his wealth and reputation in a new land. The sweeping three-hour tale went on to secure 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. One would expect Corbet to be euphoric at this career high, but apparently, he hasn’t seen a penny from the film.

It’s no longer news that the film industry has changed. Awards are no longer synonymous with financial success — a shift that has been evident since the 1980s, when Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were trading box office records. Audience tastes have also evolved. Nowadays, a film running over two hours often faces a barrage of complaints for being “too long” unless it’s about a comic book character. That’s not to mention the uphill battle of securing financing for a project like The Brutalist. Reportedly, Corbet managed to get the film made for just under $10 million — a miracle, considering its scale, visual grandeur, and stellar cast, including Guy Pearce.

Despite the film’s critical success, none of the cast or crew have been paid throughout its six-month promotional run. On WTF with Marc Maron, Corbet shared that both he and his creative partner have made “zero dollars” from their last two films. He admitted that he’s been living off a substantial paycheck from a project three years ago.

Corbet described his grueling press tour — designed to generate curiosity about the film — as akin to an extended interrogation. At one point, he had to do 90 interviews in a single week. That level of labor undoubtedly warrants compensation. Moreover, he also revealed to Maron that he had to also find time to direct three different commercials to make ends meet.

This even led a cinephile to take to X to call this entire trend demoralizing. He even cut some slack to Chloé Zhao and Barry Jenkins for making movies like Mufasa — yes, they could be considered cash grabs, but compared to what other project, especially in an industry in this kind of shape?

is this really the life i want?



i don’t think anyone can say shit from a director choosing a fat paycheck over a passion project. yes, barry, go do lion king 2. chloe you can do as many eternals as you want. — joão (@undtheinfluence) February 17, 2025

Time and again, Corbet has urged the industry not to take his breathtaking film as proof that studios can slash budgets and still expect great movies. Now, we understand why. This business model simply isn’t sustainable for the creatives behind these projects. Corbet didn’t name names, but he told Maron that he isn’t the only one struggling — some of his fellow nominated directors can’t even afford their rent. This should serve as a wake-up call to those who dismiss celebrities speaking on real-world issues at award shows under the assumption that they’re all wealthy.

The Brutalist is still playing in theaters nationwide, and has grossed over $31 million so far. With Marvel’s decade-long chokehold on cinema finally loosening, it only makes sense for executives to start financially backing craftsmen like Corbet. If the industry wants to adapt to shifting commercial tastes, ensuring its best minds are financially secure is a crucial first step.

Before the cynicism kicks in — should this topic resurface as Oscar night approaches — nobody is claiming that people in the entertainment industry have jobs with more challenges than anyone else’s. But this does genuinely seem like a case of severe underpayment. Hopefully, this level of frankness is met with real change in the industry.

