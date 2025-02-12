Music exec backlash to Chappell Roan’s Grammy healthcare plea earns charity its ‘single biggest fundraising day’

Chappell Roan’s speech asking record labels to look out for smaller artists at the Grammy’s has certainly ruffled some feathers, and we’d expect nothing less from a pop star who’s proven time and time again that she’s not like her contemporaries. That being said, the backlash has also resulted in some positive action already.

Chappell’s speech was heavily criticized by music executive Jeff Rabhan in a guest column featured in The Hollywood Reporter. Rabhan called Roan “misinformed” for believing that record labels should be providing healthcare for artists as, according to him, it would only be bad news for both parties involved.

“There is no moral or ethical obligation by any standard that hold labels responsible for the allocation of additional funds beyond advances and royalties.”

Chappell Roan rises to Rabhan’s challenge

Rabhan also challenged Roan to put her money where her mouth is, calling her speech “performative” while accusing her of not really doing anything about the issue herself. In response to this, the pop star donated $25,000 to Backline, a charity that supports artists’ mental health.

The gesture proved that the “Pink Pony Club” singer was more than willing to put her words into action, and it subsequently inspired other artists to match her donation. Musicians including Charli XCX and Noah Kahan all chipped in with $25,000 of their own money, resulting in Backline’s “single biggest fundraising day,” according to charity director Hilary Gleason. Her words and subsequent actions led to even more following suit, including global touring companies and promoters.

Chappell Roan wants more protection for smaller artists

Roan’s message is one that should really shouldn’t be that controversial. Taking to the stage to accept her award for Best New Artist, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer called out record labels for failing to provide things like healthcare to smaller artists. She recounts her own experience being signed as a minor and struggling to get by when the COVID pandemic hit due to a lack of work experience.

Despite what her detractors are saying, it seems like the proof is in the pudding, Chappell successfully rallied enough people to not only start this conversation, but actually make a difference. Gleason thanked the singer for using her moment to draw attention to an issue few outside the industry were even aware of.

“We really appreciate her using that moment to call for action to change the music industry.”

Roan’s response to Rabhan also included a message to the music exec in which she asked him to match her donation, but it seems he has yet to accept the challenge, although he has responded to Roan’s power move on X.

From a short two minute speech, Roan managed to inspire her peers and those in the industry to take action, and we’ve already seen a tangible positive result. Only time will tell what more she’s capable of, but we can only hope she carries on the way she’s going and never conforms to the system.

