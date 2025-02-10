‘I’m inspired by you’: Only Chappell Roan could turn hostility into admiration and a $25,000 donation

When Chappell Roan asked the labels at The Grammys, “We got you, but do you got us?” the last thing anyone expected was for her to get slammed for that statement. But as time has gone by, she has not only turned that lemon into lemonade by making her biggest critic walk back his comments, but she also got her peers to put aside $25,000 for upcoming artists.

Chappell Roan rose from relative obscurity and used tools at her disposal like TikTok, Instagram, and most importantly her talent to make songs like the unforgettable Good Luck, Babe! turning herself into the biggest thing in pop. It was a crowning moment when she walked up to the Grammy stage at the 67th Grammys to rightfully pick up her award as Best New Artist.

She made her speech a rallying cry to record labels to treat their ‘smaller’ artists better. Unexpectedly, Chappell Roan ruffled the feathers of a music industry insider named Jeff Rabhan, who took to The Hollywood Reporter to write a poorly-judged guest column chastising Chappell Roan for making a performative speech. He then proceeded to sting her with a closing paragraph where he warned Chappell Roan by telling her, “You’re liable to become just another artist no one cares about in the industry burning their 15 minutes of fame for an echo chamber of applause.”

This was infuriating to read as anyone who has been following Chappell Roan would know that her speech was not out of character or performative at all. This has always been who she is, and she has never just accepted the status quo to fit in — she’ll call out a photographer if she feels disrespected. However, despite it being clear that Rabhan thinks Chappell Roan is just another passing wave that should be talked down to, he did make one good point: music artists should stand up for each other financially and not just in speeches when the whole world is watching.

Here’s the thing, Chappell Roan’s entire point in her speech was how labels should take care of their smaller artists by providing basic needs like healthcare. And even though Chappell Roan has own misgiving about the topic of healthcare, figures like Rabhan make this request seem impossible or unreasonable, but the reality is that institutions like the NBA provide healthcare, and they didn’t always do that. Rabhan argues that these are the financial systems of the music industry, and they’re set in stone — to change them, you must shed “blood” like Tom Petty and Prince. And that is what he is imploring Chappell Roan to do too.

Well, Chappell Roan showed Rabhan that she’s not quite as wet behind the ears as he thinks she is. While other artists expressed rage at Rabhan’s condescending article, Chappell Roan simply took to Instagram stories and called his bluff. Chappell Roan not only said she’s willing to donate $25,000 to a fund supporting upcoming artists, but she’s also asking Jeff Rabhan to donate too. Rabhan responded with silence.

In Rabhan’s silence, other artists like Stick Season singer Noah Kahan took it upon himself to say that if nobody else will match Chappell Roan’s challenge, then he will pony up $25,000 of his own. In his announcement on Instagram stories, he told Roan, “You inspire me. Happy to get the ball rolling.”

Soon, fellow controversial Grammy winner Charli XCX also made a pledge and said Roan’s speech at The Grammys inspired her.

Jeff Rabhan, on the other hand, is characteristically still lecturing Chappell Roan that his article was not a personal attack and that she needs to stop “dumpster diving.”

Rabhan — despite telling others to put their money where their mouth is — has still not publicly pledged a dime.

