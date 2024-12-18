What the frick is a skibidi toilet and why is my child using this phrase repeatedly?

It’s widely considered to be Generation Alpha’s crowning achievement so far. We’re talking about the skibidi toilet, of course. Sure they’ll grow up and save the world and cure cancer or whatever, but right now they just want to geek out over a series of videos of toilets with heads coming out of them. Confused? We all are, but we’ll do our best to break it down for you.

For the record, Generation Alpha denotes the generation coming up after Gen Z. They were born after 2010. They don’t know a world without iPhones and wireless internet and The Hunger Games. They went through COVID as children. They gave us the skibidi toilet.

So what is it exactly? Basically, it’s a series of videos on YouTube and other social channels by someone who goes by the handle DaFuq!?Boom!. His real name is Alexey Gerasimov, and he’s reportedly “in talks” with Adam Goodman and Michael Bay for a movie and TV show. This is from the Wikipedia page. That’s right. Skibidi Toilet has a Wikipedia page.

It’s made using Source Filmmaker, a video capture and editing program that uses the Valve Source 3D game engine. It was originally used by Valve to create promo videos for Team Fortress 2.

At its core, it’s about an army of toilets with men’s heads popping out of them, often singing a remix of “Give It To Me” by Timbaland and “Dom Dom Yes Yes” by Biser King. Don’t get it? You’re not supposed to! It’s not for you. It’s for the kids.

The first video was uploaded as a YouTube short in Feb. of 2023, and it racked up tens of millions of views, as did the follow up videos. From there, memes and fan art spread around like a gasoline-fueled wildfire. That’s why you keep hearing kids talking about it.

There are 22 seasons of this thing! It has a plot centering around the toilet heads going to war with these things called the camera heads for world domination. Here’s season 9, which you can watch in one whole minute.

That video has 86 million views, by the way. This thing is one hundred percent going to end up on Netflix one day. It’s being called the Gen Alpha slenderman. Slenderman, if you’re not familiar, is the quintessential millennial horror meme, forever burned into the brains of millenials everywhere.

Now that we kind of have a sense of what’s going on with the whole skibidi thing, let’s take a look at some popular culture skibidi invasions. Like any meme worth its salt, it’s an emote in Fortnite now. Here’s Godzilla doing it. Don’t ask. If you have to ask, you’re too old. We are all too old. The world belongs to the skibidis now.

Godzilla doing the Skibidi Toilet emote 💀pic.twitter.com/oVY7bOojRh — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) December 17, 2024

Sing along everyone.

WHEN I SAY SKIBIDI YOU SAY TOILET!



SKIBIDI!!! — Wokey D. Pronouns (@DeepWokey) December 17, 2024

People who aren’t young really seem to hate this thing.

Honestly, who even knows anymore.

This how ppl see Skibidi Toilet be like pic.twitter.com/HtqkuicexX — MrDigit (@MrDigit_) December 18, 2024

If you feel like skibidi toilet is reaching a mass level of cultural relevance, it’s because it is. People are not happy it’s in Fortnite now, and that’s not a joke.

this how my tl talking about the skibidi toilet fortnite collab pic.twitter.com/xdMNTfjERs — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) December 17, 2024

Anyway, you get the point. Welcome to getting old in the internet age, everyone. Not you, Gen Alpha. Go save the world. Skibidi.

