The Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe Quotes Quiz: How well do you know the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a unique entity in the world of movies. Beginning with Iron Man in 2008, directed by Jon Favreau, the story of the quick-witted and brilliantly-minded billionaire Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., would go on to kickstart one of the most successful franchises in cinema history.

It now takes over 100 hours to watch the entire MCU, including all the movies and TV shows. That’s a lot of entertainment, characters, and of course, dialogue. Do you think you have what it takes to pick out every possible line that is spoken in the MCU and guess which show or movie it’s from? If so, you have come to the right place.

Below, you will find 10 lines of dialogue from some of your favorite characters in the MCU, and it’s up to you to pick the correct movie. Some of them are reasonably easy, while others will be tough. There are no obvious ones, however, and each question has the chance to trip you up if you are overconfident.

Be sure to share the quiz with your friends if you are curious to know which member of your social group is the ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe fan.

"Let's face it, this is not the worst thing you have caught me doing." - Tony Stark
“Everyone fails at who they are supposed to be, Thor. The measure of a person, of a hero…is how well they succeed at being who they are.” - Frigga
“I’m with you ’til the end of the line.” - Steve Rodgers, Captain America
“As much as I hate to admit it, if we’re going to win this fight, some of us might have to lose it.” - Hawkeye
"I think it's gratuitous, but whatever..." - Bruce Banner
“Someone's got to look out for the little guy, right?” -Peter Parker
“But a thing isn’t beautiful because it lasts. It’s a privilege to be among them.” - Vision
“Vengeance has consumed you. It’s consuming them. I’m done letting it consume me.” - T’Challa
“It’s an honor to meet you, officially. I sort of met you, I mean, I watched you while you were sleeping.” - Phil Coulson
"I can't control their fear, only my own." - Wanda Maximoff