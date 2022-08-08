The Ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe Quotes Quiz: How well do you know the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a unique entity in the world of movies. Beginning with Iron Man in 2008, directed by Jon Favreau, the story of the quick-witted and brilliantly-minded billionaire Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., would go on to kickstart one of the most successful franchises in cinema history.

It now takes over 100 hours to watch the entire MCU, including all the movies and TV shows. That’s a lot of entertainment, characters, and of course, dialogue. Do you think you have what it takes to pick out every possible line that is spoken in the MCU and guess which show or movie it’s from? If so, you have come to the right place.

Below, you will find 10 lines of dialogue from some of your favorite characters in the MCU, and it’s up to you to pick the correct movie. Some of them are reasonably easy, while others will be tough. There are no obvious ones, however, and each question has the chance to trip you up if you are overconfident.

Be sure to share the quiz with your friends if you are curious to know which member of your social group is the ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe fan.