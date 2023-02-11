Review: Season 3 is the magic number, as ‘Star Trek: Picard’ continues to hit those high notes

Straight out of the gate and leading with his front foot, Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) embarks on his final frontier-busting season from Feb. 16 in Star Trek: Picard.

Following the solid storytelling and intricate plot lines, which welcomed Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), renegade pilot Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and an enigmatic Q (John de Lancie) back on board for respective seasons – the third and final promises something special.

Creators Akiva Goldsman (Strange New Worlds), Alex Kurtzman (Discovery), Michael Chabon (Wonder Boys), and Kirsten Beyer (Discovery) make way this time round for showrunner Terry Matalas. With Syfy series 12 Monkeys as his calling card, alongside MacGyver on CBS, he feels like a solid bet.

What becomes apparent from the outset is that Star Trek: Picard intends to go out swinging, as this final outing is peppered with The Next Generation regulars. Jonathan Frakes is both behind the camera and in front, making a welcome return as Captain Will Riker, proving to be both a compassionate ally to Jean-Luc and commanding presence when necessary.

Either fighting side-by-side with his former captain, or trading verbal barbs as their relationship gets fraught early on, Frakes is a valued addition to this final run. Not only shaping some of the more impressive episodes, by balancing visual flair with dramatic depth, but deepening his connection with Stewart through decades of genuine friendship.

Likewise, this proves to be an impressive return for Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who not only proves pivotal from the outset, but brings some emotional resonance to her scenes opposite Jean-Luc. With numerous seasons of TNG behind them, which all implied an innate physical attraction, season 3 brings that relationship into sharp focus.

Needless to say, there are numerous Easter Eggs scattered throughout this double-digit run, which will have diehard fans salivating. Whether that might be the return of security officer Worf (Michael Dorn), much more an elder statesman in Klingon terms than some might remember, or a second season comeback for Seven of Nine – now free from any Borg associations.

However, this return of the old guard to Star Trek territory carries more meaning than most, since intersecting plots and family revelations somehow make things feel more personal. In truth, it may take more than a few hours of interstellar introductions before things gain momentum – but patience from an avid audience will be rewarded.

At first with an epiphany shared between former Starfleet lovers, as secrets are revealed, and confessional moments create shockwaves. Then secondly, as two close friends come to loggerheads at a crucial juncture in battle, potentially condemning everyone around them to certain death. Picard season 3 thrives on pulling drama from the debris, as slowly but surely a larger threat ties those disparate plots together.

With an ancient adversary enforcing violent change as stories run in parallel, this swan song for Stewart feels more like a polished audition for something else. At no point does the final season feel like a show running on empty, as characters are grounded, situations grow organically, and antes are upped as momentum is maintained.

Whether ships are being subtly commandeered, or tag team interrogations uncover an ungodly truth, Picard leans into legacy whilst forging ahead into the future. Bringing together a seasoned cast of old friends who slot back into their respective roles, without missing one note or fumbling any dramatic changes in tempo.

As Jean-Luc starts coming to terms with his own mortality, which has been a key thread running throughout this show, he remains an intriguing creation under the guidance of Stewart. Now into his eighth decade, the beloved captain retains the vitality that first made him a fan favorite over 35 years ago. With Riker and friends leading the charge into unknown territory alongside an ever inquisitive title hero, this just feels like the tip of a larger dramatic iceberg.

Beyond the intergalactic space battles and moments of quiet introspection, where friends reconnect and new allegiances are formed, audiences young and old may once again be caught up in the magic of The Next Generation crew. There is a good reason why fans remain so loyal to this particular incarnation of Star Trek, when there are so many others.

Stewart brought gravitas, decorum, and a steely resolve to Jean-Luc Picard, which gave the franchise kudos. He treated his time at the helm with respect, even when fans rebelled in those early days. Star Trek: Picard is the culmination of that journey, and if this is to be his final frontier, then no one can say he failed to finish up in style.