Review: ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ is a new champion in Aardman Animation’s long track record of humor and heart

Globalization, technology, and artificial intelligence have burdened our collective mental health with information, offering automated solutions to problems that they convince us we have.

And yet, it’s in our happiest spaces that we remember who we are, and what we’re capable of doing and feeling. Netflix’s Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is one of those spaces. With its cheeky, distinctly British comedic proceedings supporting a deep central theme and, of course, charming-as-ever animation, the iconic duo’s sophomore feature-length adventure soars exactly as high as we all knew it would.

The film stars Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, an eccentric inventor obsessed with solving even marginal inconveniences with a new machine, to the dismay of his analog-inclined pooch and best friend, Gromit. This tinkering quirk leads Wallace to inventing Norbot, a technologically-enhanced garden gnome who specializes in outdoor labor, and who initially commits a crime no worse than getting on Gromit’s nerves. But when the pair’s former nemesis, Feathers McGraw, reprograms Norbot for evil, disastrous hijinks become nigh-inevitable.

Image via Netflix

From the jump, this film is interested in the existential dangers posed by too much technology. But with the family-friendly canon of Wallace & Gromit as its springboard, Vengeance Most Fowl wisely zeroes in on quiet, emotional dangers rather than the apocalypse-adjacent omens that so many other films have fixated on.

Gromit, for instance, finds great joy in tending to his garden, paws in the dirt and all. He doesn’t aim to achieve a goal, or reach any kind of standard; he gardens because he loves to. Enter Norbot, who quite miserably reshapes Gromit’s amorphous paradise of flora into an uncannily geometric, laborious boast of robot prowess. That one, tiny sequence speaks loudly to how our fixation on reaching the finish line takes away the joy of doing something — not just for enjoyment, but to be present in one’s own life.

Elsewhere, Wallace promises Gromit some headpats, and Gromit perks up at the prospect of human affection, only to be blindsided by a machine designed to administer headpats. This machine even slaps Gromit around a bit, and leaves him feeling empty, once again sounding Vengeance Most Fowl‘s alarm bells around function-over-feeling, and enriching the already-nutritious comedy with a hearty dose of mindfulness.

The vibrant, stop-motion claymation that has defined Aardman Animations for decades has lost none of its charm; you can feel Nick Park’s love for the medium in every frame. Interestingly, though, Vengeance Most Fowl benefits from this animation style in a uniquely fascinating way, illustrating a worldview that none of Park’s previous efforts can claim.

Image via Netflix

Stop-motion is one of the most time-consuming types of animation, as well as one of the most tactile; the work that Park does with his hands, and the patience the form requires to create anything at all — let alone a feature film — is no doubt born of a love for the craft itself, as well as the world that it creates.

Even down to the idiosyncratic, pre-computerized techniques of its construction, Vengeance Most Fowl diegetically champions performing the tasks you love, precisely because you love them. Massive CGI budgets and VFX programs could never touch the meticulously hand-baked, self-sufficient world of Wallace and Gromit, or generate the decidedly contagious joy that has driven Park’s work since the ‘80s.

This joy rings forth in the film’s comedic beats; Park not only nails the fundamentals of tension and subversion to a T, but leverages the impact of each beat by seeming in no hurry to get through the plot, a string of mostly-nonsensical shenanigans that knowingly showcase his near-infallible instincts.

One prime example is Feathers’ attempted prison break; he jerry-rigs a mechanical arm to grab things from a long distance, and reaches for the keys hanging on a hook next to a sleeping guard… and then forgoes the keys in favor of commandeering the guard’s computer to hack into Norbot. This pivot catches us off-guard, and is the first beat in what becomes a layered gag-turned-sequence that keeps introducing newer and newer obstacles for Feathers, none of which he overcomes in the way you expect.

Image via Netflix

As Feathers’ mechanical hand types on the keyboard, for instance, a feather falls near the guard’s nose, threatening to wake them up via sneeze reflex. We expect Feathers to retract the hand to avoid being caught, but he plugs the guard’s nose instead, preventing the sneeze. Whether or not this type of humor will land depends on the individual, but Park’s Vengeance Most Fowl gags’ structural intelligence will tickle more than enough minds, and open them the film’s more endearing, vibe-centric pleasures. Chief among these is Mukherjee, a cheerful young police cadet voiced by Lauren Patel, who commits highway robbery in her every scene.

Fully equipped with razor-sharp wit and an EQ-rich brain, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl packages the duo’s goofily-choreographed but surprisingly epic antics with a confidence that has defined them from their very beginning. A crisp 79-minute runtime, meanwhile, is more than sufficient for these characters to swoop in, make us laugh, and bid us adieu with the same grace Curse of the Were-Rabbit carried itself with years ago.

As the world gets more complicated, it’s nice that we can count on Wallace and Gromit to keep thriving on the basics, always and forever brought to riveting life by pure human spirit.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' is supremely sincere, warmly witty, and laugh-out-loud funny. And really, what else did you expect?

