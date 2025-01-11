Forgot password
‘100% Effort, 0% Damage’: Furious woman’s attempted punishment for fisherman lands her on her rear

Like bouncing off a brick wall...
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jan 11, 2025 11:00 am

These days, there seem to be a lot of instances of people who don’t know what they’re talking about telling seasoned fishermen where they can and can’t fish. As a general rule, if you plan on telling someone who’s fishing that they shouldn’t be there, it’s a good idea to check if you’re in the right. In a recent TikTok that’s gone viral, a lady who incorrectly tried to tell one fisherman he was breaking her imaginary rules made a complete fool of herself. And, of course, it was in Florida.

In the 23-second clip, uploaded by BACK-NINE (username @travisgraham969), the account’s owner films while the fisherman gets approached by an angry Florida woman with two dogs telling him he shouldn’t be fishing in that location. The on-screen text reads, “she tried to push him in the water for fishing lol.” She stomps towards him and asks, “You know there’s no fishing on this property, right?” He corrects her, prompting her to say, “Oh, really?” before launching herself at him, attempting to push him into the water. Turns out her foe was a little too strong, which made her bounce off him like she would a brick wall and fall to the ground.

The humiliated woman then stands up and attacks the man again, prompting him to ask, “What is wrong with you?” She answers, “I like people who follow the rules,” then he asks the person filming to “Call the cops.” The video ends with the woman walking off and her poor dogs looking embarrassed to be associated with her. The response from the TikTok community was, unsurprisingly, vast.

How did TikTok react?

@travisgraham969

Contact [email protected] for licensing….florida Karen’s are wild #fy #fyp #foryou #viral

♬ original sound – BACK-NINE

Given that the woman’s tumble was entirely her fault, many people found it highly amusing and made their enjoyment of watching it clear. Comments of that nature included, “I’m gonna need her falling down on repeat 20 times for an update video,” “I could watch that first push 300x a day,” “’how many times did u watch it?’ me: ‘yes,’” and “can we get a slow mo of the push?”

Some people were impressed by the man’s unmoved reaction to the shove, writing things like, “Just like a tree planted by the water, I shall not be moved,” “Are we sure he isn’t Superman bro didn’t even nudge,” “the way he didn’t even budge,” and “Get that man an NFL contract he didnt move!”

Others noted the man’s humorous glance to the camera, reminiscent of something from a mockumentary. They said things like, “The way he looked back at the camera is killing me,” “the immediate look to the camera,” “The look back has me dead,” and “The way he looks at the camera like it’s an episode of The Office lmaooo.”

Naturally, there was much concern for the lady’s pets. Worried animal-loving commenters wrote, “Those poor pups lol,” “Someone save those dogs from the crazy lady,” and “Poor dogs having her as an owner. Mind your business Karen and your manners!”

But the best comment went to the lady who simply wrote, “100% Effort, 0% Damage.”

According to Statista, as of 2024, there were approximately 31.01 million paid fishing license holders in the United States. Therefore, if you see someone fishing, it might be best not to assume they shouldn’t be doing it, as plenty of people have the legal right to do so (and, better yet, you won’t make a complete fool of yourself like the Florida woman in the video above).

