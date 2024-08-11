’15 screws and two plates later’: Bride busts her ankle less than a day into her Bachelorette trip and still has the time of her life

Imagine you have got the most epic weekend planned. You’ve been daydreaming about it for months — sun, fun, and your closest friends by your side. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, if your name is @kurstanleanne, the answer is: a lot, starting with your ankle deciding to mimic a pretzel on day one of your bachelorette extravaganza. In the TikTok video she posted, there’s no mistaking the swelling around her joint. The skin appears intact without visible bruising on the part shown, but the swelling is quite pronounced. It turns out that the culprit behind this mishap was none other than the seemingly innocent combination of sand, water, and shallow depths of the beach shore.

In areas where the water is naturally shallow, the compacted sand near the shoreline can be quite firm. If you’re running, playing sports, or even just walking briskly on this hard-packed sand, the impact on your joints and muscles can be significantly greater than on softer sand or other more forgiving surfaces.

15 screws and two plates later, you’d think this would be a sob story. However, instead of wallowing in self-pity, @kurstanleanne and her squad turn this mishap into the highlight of the trip. In the clip she’s all smiles, rocking her white dress and a peace sign, even in a wheelchair. This gal and her friends totally embody the saying, “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.” Proof that with the right people and a positive attitude, you can turn any situation into a blast. Cheers to this tough-as-nails bride and her awesome crew for keeping the party alive!

However, let’s not sugarcoat it – a bachelorette party with a broken ankle is far from ideal. There’s a good chance that many of the activities on the itinerary had to be modified or skipped altogether to accommodate the bride-to-be’s limited mobility. And let’s be honest, navigating a crowded club or bar on crutches or in a wheelchair is no easy feat. Moreover, the physical pain and discomfort of a broken ankle can’t be ignored. It’s not like you can just slap a band-aid on it and call it a day. Depending on the severity of the break, it may require surgery, physical therapy, and a lengthy recovery period. That’s a lot to deal with, especially when you’re supposed to be focusing on celebrating your upcoming nuptials.

Many users couldn’t help but chime in with their thoughts and reactions. One user zeroed in on a particularly poignant moment captured in the video, writing, “The pic of you crying in the tub on the phone is magical.” They have got a point. There’s something strangely beautiful about that raw, vulnerable moment. Another user chimed in, “I slipped at a friend’s Bachelorette just a couple nights before the wedding and ended up in a hip to ankle immobilizer!” Yikes. The overwhelming chorus from the comment section can be summed up with a resounding, “The show goes on!” At the end of the day, what matters most is how you choose to handle the hand you’ve been dealt.

