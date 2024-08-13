‘2 words: Press charges’: Infamous influencer commits credit card fraud and enjoys a Parisian vaycay on former friend’s dime

The modern world is evolving on a daily basis, and as our technologies and jobs progress, so too do our criminals.

Crime looks a lot different in 2024 than it did a few decades back, and that leaves some people at a loss when they’re faced up with a modern ne’er-do-well . Some people, but not TikTok user Cyd (@loveecydney), who found herself more than qualified to out a scammer when they made the attempt to pull one over on her.

Cyd took to TikTok to expose a woman she dubs “Scammy Sammy” after Sammy, a former friend of Cyd’s, stole the TikToker’s information and used it to pay for a trip overseas. Referring to the Los Angeles based content creator as a “career criminal,” Cyd provides all the receipts necessary to prove that Sammy used her credit cards to pay for a trip to Paris, including a week-long Airbnb that ran Cyd nearly $1,000, and she even had the gall to post the entire experience to social media.

Sammy honestly made it far too easy for Cyd to expose her, as she documented her stolen trip in real time on Instagram. As a result, Cyd provided a thorough dressing-down of her former friend, and she was joined by plenty of viewers in the comment section of her video, who promptly swooped into condemn Sammy’s actions and encourage Cyd to pursue legal action.

Thankfully, our credit card companies have protections for instances exactly like this. And, since Cyd was so on top of it, it seems she successfully managed to shut down her cards, dispute those fraudulent charges, and hopefully throw a wrench into Sammy’s stolen vaycay. She also outed a known scammer, protecting others in Sammy’s circle from being similarly taken advantage of.

However. tt doesn’t seem that she pursued legal action — at least not yet. Cyd hasn’t discussed the Sammy issue much since she posted her initial video, which could indicate that she’s in the midst of legal proceedings. If she decides to go that route, Sammy could face serious consequences. Credit card fraud can carry fines up to $10,000 and, in serious cases, jail time of up to ten years.

Sammy could be facing some major consequences, should Cyd choose to pursue the issue, but her reputation’s taken a hit regardless of legal action. Thanks to Cyd’s exposing video, she’s had no choice but to private several of her social media accounts, and disallow comments on her own TikTok videos. She clearly received an influx of questions about her scammy behavior, and chose to silence the objections rather than face up to her actions.

