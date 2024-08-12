‘GTA 5 in real life’: Criminal takes to TikTok during massive police chase to show us how he got away

There’s truly something for everyone on TikTok, from helpful pets to viral food recipes and microwave hacks. More recently, however, it’s become a place for apparent fugitives, with one user currently overtaking the For You Page with a video that seemingly finds him in the midst of a police chase.

In a clip currently doing the rounds on TikTok, user @florinlac can be seen hiding in a field of tall grass as loud police sirens are heard blasting off camera. We’re not given much context beyond the video and audio, but it seems the user is outrunning the sirens after doing something that warranted the police to quickly tail him.

The video shows the man wearing a helmet, with his bike placed nearby, which users have taken as evidence that he was in the middle of a police chase when he scurried into the field and began filming. We don’t even know for sure which country the video was filmed in, or indeed whether the TikToker was eventually caught by the police.

Of course, it could be the case that the supposed police chase was faked, which some viewers have suggested, by adding siren sound effects on top of an otherwise harmless video in the field. Regardless of whether it is real or not (where’s the fun in that), the video has captured the imagination of TikTok users, amassing over one million likes and some 24 million views.

Naturally, the clip inspired many comparisons to Grand Theft Auto. “GTA 5 in real life,” one user commented, with another adding that the TikToker should simply “use the cheat code” to evade capture. Elsewhere, viewers guessed how many stars the TikToker’s actions might’ve gained him in the GTA universe, while calling to mind the long-awaited release of GTA 6.

“We got escaping cops irl before gta 6,” someone quipped, while others name-dropped Lester, the GTA character who removes your wanted status in the game. Of course, other views expressed concerns about the TikTokers safety and whereabouts, and predicted what the police might be thinking if they happened upon the video after the chase.

Others, who clearly aren’t aware of their digital footprint, even offered tips for how to outrun the police, but they prefaced the advice with the disclaimer: “Not talking from experience or anything.” While the eye-popping video is surprising in itself, what’s even more shocking is the fact that it will likely be forgotten as quickly as it became viral. You know, this is TikTok after all.

