‘He provides for his family’: Helpful feline fetches tampons on a nightly basis and delivers them to his humans

Image Credit: Disney
Helpful feline fetches tampons on a nightly basis and delivers them to his humans
Screengrabs via TikTok/@flannelpajamroz336
'The best friend every girl needs.'
Published: Aug 11, 2024 09:53 am

Although cats have been a domesticated species for thousands of years, their predator instincts still manifest themselves to this day. For instance, it is not uncommon for cats to bring their favorite human gifts that they have “hunted.”

This habit stems from the instinct to provide for their family. As sweet as the sentiment is, it may not be exactly pleasant to be randomly presented with a dead critter at one’s feet. However, through plenty of playtime, many owners manage to redirect their feline friends’ hunting instincts towards inanimate objects such as toys.

But not everyone manages to make toys the object of their cat’s obsession.

In a routine that has been going on for years, Scotty Jam, a TikTok user who goes by flannelpajamroz336, has a cat named Ninja George who brings him and his partner a single unopened tampon on a nightly basis.

Evening tampon delivery by your friendly neighborhood kitty

Scotty has not one but multiple videos showcasing Ninja George’s quirky habit. As many cats do before bringing in a dead mouse or lizard, George announces his approaching presence with a series of meows. Thankfully, this feline’s habit is funnier and more hygienic than catching and killing small animals.

In three videos, George does not break his routine and faithfully carries the expected tampon in his mouth to deliver to his humans. However, in the most recent video, George does everything as usual except he decides to surprise his owners by fetching a toy.

Responding to a netizen who was curious about George’s fixation with tampons, Scotty wrote: “Nobody knows. One night, we heard him crying upstairs and then he came running down with a tampon. He does it all the time now.”

Another commenter asked about Ninja George’s curious name, and Scotty explained: “When he was a kitten, he climbed over the double baby gate… like a ninja.”

Many TikTok users who left comments under one of George’s tampon-fetching videos offered examples of things their own feline buddies tend to “catch” for them. Some receive bottle caps, Q-tips, socks, pencils, and tampons as well.

Without a doubt, Ninja George has charmed the Internet with his tampon-hunting routine, proving himself a very diligent and caring good boy who looks out for his family. After all, the price of hygiene products is at an all-time rise in America, with the cost of tampons jumping a whopping 36% since 2019 and leaving women to choose between them and affording basic necessities. While certainly not sanitary, in the absence of a government that understands why these hygiene products need to be easily affordable, we will make peace with a kind-hearted cat trying to solve this problem.

