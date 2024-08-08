‘Cat took a full year of physics’: Flexible feline channels Spider-Man with jaw-dropping ability to walk down walls

If Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taught us anything, it’s that there are a hell of a lot of Spider-People; Sun-Spider, Spider-Byte, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man India, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Peter Parked-Car (aka Spider-Man as a car), and thousands upon thousands of others.

But stop the presses, folks, because it appears that the Spider-Verse has crept off the comic panels and into the real world, because TikTok has officially revealed the existence of Peter Purrker, otherwise known as Spider-Puss (we can workshop his hero name later), here on Earth.

Distributed by @pubity, the above video shows Peter—obviously slacking off from his day job at the Daily Mewgle—nestled nonchalantly on top of a dresser when he gets a sudden hankering to show off his Spider-Powers. With pronounced grace and confidence, Peter begins descending the side of the dresser by walking straight down across its surface, his gait no different than if a regular cat were pacing around on the ground. If he wasn’t already declaring himself as the coolest cat around, he can safely do so now.

Spider-Jokes aside, there’s a logical explanation for how this cat was able to accomplish such a feat. By pressing the top of his body against the wall the dresser was standing near, the cat could keep himself elevated as he slowly crawled his way down, reverse Emperor’s New Groove-style.

Still, the simple fact that this cat was capable of figuring out that he could do this is wildly impressive, and is indicative of the wider scientific capabilities of his species. According to a 2016 study published in ScienceDaily in which cats were put through various tests, it was concluded that cats “understand the principle of cause and effect as well as some elements of physics.” Evidently, those select elements of physics include some amalgamation of gravity and expansion.

But Spider-People are no strangers to science and physics, so this doesn’t mean that Spider-Cat’s (that’s a better name, right?) life is going to be any easier. Indeed, between living with his Aunt Mog as he grieves the death of his Uncle Bob(cat), navigating his relationship with Mouser Jane Watson, and facing off against his colorful rogue’s gallery (comprised of the Green Grimalkin, Kittypin, Cletus Kat-sady and his Catnip symbiote, and countless others), Peter Purrker sure has his work cut out for him.

It sounds like a lot, but that’s just a day in the life of your friendly litter box Spider-Cat.

