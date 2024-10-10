As Milton makes landfall, a Florida man is refusing to leave his Tampa sailboat in the hurricane’s deadly path

Despite evacuation orders, a man nicknamed Lieutenant Dan is not only refusing to leave Tampa, but he’s staying in the bay, aboard his small boat, in the direct path of Hurricane Milton. Why? Because God told him to.

This man going by 'Lieutenant Dan,' refuses to evacuate his 20-foot sailboat in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Milton.



He explained that "GOD" told him to "come out here and get a boat." "He's got my back. I'm in good shape. I'm not sweating it."pic.twitter.com/dazHC8DNHf — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 9, 2024

TikTok user @terrenceconcannon has uploaded numerous videos of the man, whose given name is Joseph Malinowski, though he’s better-known Lieutenant Dan, after the Forrest Gump character. The nickname is because Joseph’s foot has been amputated, though the Lieutenant Dan character lost both of his legs in the movie.

Florida authorities have repeatedly warned against staying on a boat, or being out in the water at all, not only because of the danger to individuals, but the risk to first responders.

I’ve been following this lieutenant Dan lore for a few weeks now and he is planning to face the Cat 5 hurricane Milton on his 20-foot sailboat in the Tampa Bay



I will be devastated if he doesn’t make it but I believe he has the heart to survive pic.twitter.com/sGVva8bc8O — Jack (not a burner) (@_jackmcpherson) October 8, 2024

Lieutenant Dan has refused to heed the warnings, insisting that he will remain aboard his vessel. To make matters worse, his craft is a mere 20-foot sailboat.

Terrence, the TikToker who keeps checking on Lieutenant Dan, has uploaded numerous videos which have gained popularity all over social media. It’s unclear whether Terrence has also chosen to stay in Tampa.

Unfortunately, when Terrence asked if he would wear a life jacket, at least, Lieutenant Dan answered, “Hell no.” When asked whether he expects to be able swim in hurricane currents, including a possible five-foot storm surge, Lieutenant Dan replied that he’ll swim in circles.

I fear for this man’s life



He’s trying to ride #HurricaneMilton out in his small boat in Tampa



pic.twitter.com/n9GPJohB4d — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 9, 2024

Amid growing concern with each video posted, when asked why he refuses to evacuate, Lieutenant Dan has proclaimed, “God sent me here. He told me to come here.”

Though he never gives a reason as to why God would send him into Tampa Bay on a modest sailboat with a deadly hurricane approaching, or for what purpose God insists he stays onboard, he states that “anybody who tries to get me out of here, they’re not of God because God told me this is where I’m supposed to be.”

In one video, he claims that like Noah on his Ark during the Biblical flood, “the safest place to be is on my boat.”

They didn't convince him… listen to the video. It's not mandatory tonight, but if he's still there in the morning, it will be mandatory.

Let's hope he goes to a shelter tomorrow morning. He didn't go tonight — Bobbie Adams (@BobbieAdam6417) October 9, 2024

However, he has said multiple times that he’d disembark on one condition. “The only thing I’d give the boat up for is a girl.” He also allowed that he would accept an offered hotel stay, provided a woman was included.

Terrence has set up a GoFundMe for Lieutenant Dan, where people have donated funds out of sympathy or, perhaps, pity. Still, many wonder whether Lieutenant Dan’s stubborn refusal to evacuate should be rewarded.

I know the Mayor of Tampa just said in her press conference that Lieutenant Dan went to a shelter.

He didn’t,

I’m standing right here. https://t.co/Wv6NleShNW pic.twitter.com/40c7aLqI9B — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 9, 2024

For his part, Lieutenant Dan accepts the donations with gratitude, saying “I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

In a somewhat ironic twist, he added that he intends to use the funds to buy a bigger boat, something that obviously won’t happen until after the hurricane, if indeed he survives it. “I need something like a 35 foot,” he honestly stated.

Lieutenant Dan is a digital creator who started a gofundme three weeks ago. He has four names: and was arrested for battering Leo/EMT with a violin. He’s already up to 20k and has accepted the mayors offer for shelter. I hate grifters. pic.twitter.com/utSkx55sN9 — Mena Ganey 🐇🐇 🪄 (@mena_ganey) October 9, 2024

In case you’re wondering, he has already made over $20,000.

However, not everyone is pleased with Lieutenant Dan. Some people have alleged he was arrested for hitting an EMT with a violin. Should a person who tunes his violin in such a unique way be rewarded for refusing to evacuate during a hurricane?

Just went over to check on Lieutenant Dan during a break in the weather – he just cut one of his lines because he said his boat was hitting the wall but he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/ud99i3akbF — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 9, 2024

There’s also been confusion about whether he’s still in place. Mayor of Tampa Jane Castor announced at a press conference earlier today that Lieutenant Dan had been taken to a shelter, but Brian Entin of News Nation has disputed this claim, and posted a video of him, still in his boat, as proof.

The misinformation likely arose because police officers may have reported to the bay with intent to relocate Lieutenant Dan, but he may ultimately have decided not to go.

What will happen next? Will Lieutenant Dan evacuate? Will he survive? We only hope all ends well and that everyone, including Lieutenant Dan, stays safe from the worst of Hurricane Milton.

