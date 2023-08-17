‘A half tapeworm, a trip to the ER, and a million dollar paycheck’: Man discovering a wriggling worm in his burger is a lawsuit waiting to happen

Over the years, there’s simply no denying that a variety of miscellaneous and strange things have been found in fast food items. But while finding an occasional hair or even a loose fingernail is disgusting enough, locating an actual tapeworm in your food seems to be the worst of them all. And not only is finding a tapeworm inside of fast food meat horrific all on its own, but it’s even more worrisome when you consider how disastrous such an uncovering can be for your overall health.

As spine-tingling as a story can get, one user shared a horrifying experience over on TikTok, where half of a live tapeworm was found in their burger. At first, the OP believed that the white substance was mayo, but when it started to move, eyebrows were raised, and they suddenly were unsure of what the species was.

Of course, it certainly didn’t take long for fellow TikTokers to dash to the comment section, where the majority of users insisted the OP ate part of a tapeworm and that a lawsuit was definitely possible. “That’s called a paycheck my guy,” one user immediately replied. All of this is not to say that certain customers at fast food chains aren’t ridiculous at times, but this entire scenario of eating a portion of a tapeworm is truly what nightmares are made of.

For those who aren’t aware, the Mayo Clinic describes a tapeworm as a real-life parasite that can live in and feed off the human intestines. The long-term infestation of a tapeworm can lead to serious stomach issues and can even spread to other organs in the body, which can result in serious diseases. Based on that information, it seems more and more likely that an actual lawsuit could be on the agenda.