‘A little weird but super cool’: Apartment-hunter tracks down living space in a renovated pool, and people can’t get enough

Let’s face it, everyone; the housing market is in utter shambles right now. Go off all you want about how capitalism breeds innovation, but if not having six different brands of hot sauce means that I don’t have to make a spreadsheet of which organs to sell so that I can keep a roof over my head, I will gladly settle for uniform hot sauce.

Recommended Videos

Now, obviously those economics aren’t as cut and dry as that, but there’s something to be said about the state things are in when old swimming pools get converted into apartments, no doubt for a monthly fee that’s far, far higher than your kid’s swimming lessons. And yet, we can’t even really be mad about this, because the end result, while a bit bland on account of being unfurnished, is just that cool.

As documented by TikTok‘s @vidswlyds, Apartment 106 in The Williams — an apartment complex built out of the skeleton of an old YCMA building in Cincinnati, Ohio, whose units you can browse here — boasts all the necessary utilities for the modern young professional on the go. Indeed, from the refurbished swimming pool that now houses a carpeted living room area, to the domesticated restrooms that were once separated by genders in their heyday, this pool apartment has all the bases covered.

A closer look at the listing here reveals a few less exciting details; namely, the monthly rate that ranges from $1,635 to $2,775, plus the deposit fee of one month’s rent. It’s hard to pinpoint where the actual rate is determined within that range, but it’s in line with the current goings-on of the American housing market. According to Rent Cafe, the average rent for an apartment in the United States is $1,713; this seemingly doesn’t factor in the number of rooms that an apartment offers, although one-bedroom units are said to be closest in price to this national average.

Now, I don’t know about the rest of you, but there is nothing on this Earth I want more than to see what an interior decorator would do with this space (my imagination isn’t going further than a home theater in the swimming pool area). Moreover, this is perhaps the one instance where we should all be disappointed that water is included in the rent, because can you imagine the look on a potential renter’s face if they were told the opposite?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy