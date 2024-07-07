‘Looks like a vampire lives here’: Man presents cheapest vibe-y apartment in NYC, leaves people ‘dying from fear’ of unexpected guests he allows a window entry

Ever wondered what it’s like to crash at Count Dracula’s summer pad? Well, TikTok‘s favorite rent detective, just gave us a grand tour that left many of us checking our necks for bite marks.

Caleb (@calebwsimpson), known for his viral home tour series where he asks unsuspecting New Yorkers about their rent and then takes a gander at their digs, recently shared a video that’s left people wondering if vampires have traded in their castles for NYC real estate. The apartment in question is a bohemian-gothic fever dream that’s just mesmerizing.

The apartment’s hallway with an arched doorway sets the tone with its moody color scheme and unusual lighting fixtures. Lantern-style lamps and a large chandelier on the ceiling cast a warm, dim glow, creating a Halloween-esque ambiance. The space incorporates bohemian influences through its eclectic decor, including a vintage-style rug and an assortment of textures and patterns in the rugs, throws, and upholstery.

One of the most intriguing features of this apartment is the array of items by the walls, described as antiques. These items include African staff and other artifacts that might remind one of a fantasy or sorcery-themed collection, adding to the apartment’s mysterious allure. The living room continues the theme, with furniture that’s a delightful mishmash of vintage and modern pieces. The real kicker? This guy loves his apartment dark. Caleb, in his ever-subtle manner, points out the black ceilings and lack of sunlight, to which our possibly undead host responds, “I just love it.” You can almost hear the internet collectively whispering, “Of course he does.”

And it’s not every day you find a rental with built-in pets, especially ones that can fly and sting. While showing Caleb around, our host just opens a window and nonchalantly allows a swarm of bees to enter the room. Yes, you read that right. BEES.

While everything about the apartment itself may be a bit on the “I’m pretty sure this is a portal to the underworld” side, the guy giving the tour is a sight for sore eyes. He wears a simple, sleeveless tank top in a neutral earth tone with his choice of relaxed, light-wash denim jeans adding a casual, almost rugged touch to his look. When you have got a handsome host, it’s easy to overlook a few eccentricities.

But how on Earth did he manage to snag this place for just $4,000 a month in New York City? According to RenHop, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $4,225 per month. Perhaps he’s got a really persuasive glamour spell that he uses on unsuspecting landlords. But in all seriousness, it’s possible that our handsome host just got incredibly lucky.

At the end of the day, whether this guy is a real-life vampire or just a quirky dude with a penchant for mood lighting and beekeeping, one thing is for sure: He’s got an apartment that’s unlike anything else in the city.

