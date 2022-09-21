Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced us to many more of Tolkien’s beloved characters, and added a few more, too.

The deal that Amazon struck with the Tolkien estate meant that they could only work with snippets of what the author wrote in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, including the appendixes. Because of this somewhat limiting factor, new faces were created to flesh out the stories, and as apprehensive as fans have been, many agree that many of them have won over the doubters.

In The Rings of Power, we finally meet female dwarves, mainly in the form of Princess Disa, wife to Prince Durin IV. Though a lot fairer than many imagined of the race, she has all the same traits as her male counterparts; proud, strong-headed, and warm. Played by Sophia Nomvete, Disa is a motherly and friendly character, though you just know that she can be equally fierce when required.

She has so far made quite the impression on all who meet her, from her husband to his elven friend Elrond, whom she seems to have a soft spot for after pushing Durin to forgive the elf for his transgressions. Audiences have found themselves drawn to the character thanks to the actress’s skill, with many describing her onscreen presence as magnetic.

Most recently, her singing the “Plea to the Rocks” in episode four left many captivated. Nomvete did in fact sing for this, her voice soaring and resonating with the rocks in one of the most emotive scenes of the series so far. Even the long-lived Lord Elrond was left shaken by her voice.

Fans are sharing their love on one of the most heartwarming Rings of Power threads so far, with OP starting things off by stating that the sight of the dwarf onscreen is smile-inducing.

Many describe the character as charming, which feels like it sums her up very nicely, though don’t push her.

This user feels like her performance has the most dimension of any in the series so far.

And how can you not point out that stunning voice!

For many, like this fan, the motherly attitude even toward Elrond who is centuries older than her is so sweet to see. The actress herself is also well loved.

Fans are happy to praise the actress for what she brings to the table.

Many love her relationship with Durin, but wonders when will we get to see dwarf children!

This fan feels like the show could revolve purely around this one plotline, and it would still be very enjoyable watching.

It’s great to see a new character get so much love from fans after many were skeptical about what these additions would bring to Tolkien’s already full world. Fans can’t wait to see more of Disa in future episodes of the show, airing every Friday on Prime Video.