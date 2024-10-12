‘A real life Shaggy and Scooby’: Escape room players prove that true love exists when an unexpected scare prompts them to reenact ‘Scooby-Doo’

Love may be a deeply beautiful and arguably unquantifiable emotion, but when it comes to lesbians, there are admittedly a few tiers that come into play. A first date at a non-GMO cafe is average lesbian love, whereas merging your bank accounts after said date is… also average lesbian love.

Near the summit of lesbian love, however, is planning a date to a haunted house escape room, and marking the occasion with a reenactment of one of the most beloved children’s cartoons in the entire history of forever. Germany is our setting for this spooktacular gay dedication, and TikTok‘s @escapegamede has the story.

Indeed, the moment those doors swung open and released the costumed ghoul upon our lovers in a dangerous time, a remarkably queer collision took place shortly after. As you can see, the girl closer to the door wasted no time darting straight to her partner, and even less time leaping into her arms so as to be carried to safety.

Now, not only does the other girl — without a second thought — promptly sprint-carry her partner away from the ghoul, but she stands firm, braced, and entirely ready to catch her the moment she starts running. This, ladies and gentlemen, is pure strain lesbian behavior; all that’s really missing is softball mitts, and those are pretty cliche anyway.

The intrinsic humor of this, of course, is how much it reflects the classic gag from the Scooby-Doo cartoons, wherein Shaggy and Scooby wind up running into the villain of the week, and escape its wrath by carrying one another to safety (though it’s almost always Shaggy who carries Scooby in this scenario). This, among other staples of the show, such as Shaggy and Scooby always being the ones to run into the monster after Mystery Inc. inevitably splits up to search for clues; perhaps the Fred, Daphne, and Velma equivalents are hiding elsewhere in the escape room (better yet, perhaps the goal of the escape room is to free them).

The TikTok’s location info reveals that this decidedly wife-coded behavior took place in the German city of Augsburg, which houses an impressive wealth of escape rooms according to lock.me, a codex of some of the finest escape rooms across Europe. Judging by the horror stylings in the video, our couple likely took on the challenge of “Spacelab,” “Saw” (as in the film series, by all appearances), “The Saw Massacre” (ditto), or “Das verlassene Waisenhaus” (which, roughly translated, reads in English as “The Abandoned Orphanage”). Regardless of which one they chose, all the power to them, because all the Scooby Snacks in the world couldn’t tempt me into any of those proceedings, regardless of the fact of their simulation.

All’s well that ends well, though; the ghoul doesn’t have to deal with its claustrophobia anymore, the room master believes in true love again, and the world got to bear witness to one of the most tactile expressions of wholesome love we’ll see all week. And it’s all thanks to those meddling gays.

