Horror fans split on whether or not an iconic childhood favorite needs a gory remake

Scooby-Doo is a childhood favorite that some fans watch even into adulthood. There’s a lasting charm hidden in Scooby‘s characters, canned laughter, and mysteries that always led to them finding the guy who would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids. One fan would love to see the cartoon come to life in a horror/comedy in the hands of Edgar Wright.

It has all the elements already built into it. After all, Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy, and Scooby investigate haunted houses. Even though they usually find a living person behind the shenanigans, that leaves plenty of room for some real horror action without taking out the humor fans have come to expect in a Scooby story. Is this a good idea? Plans are already in the making, and the debate is getting rich.

One of the similarities between Shaun of the Dead and The Cabin in the Woods, besides the obvious that they are both horror comedies, is that zombies are attacking, an issue that the Scooby Gang has dealt with before. The problem with that is if taking after The Cabin in the Woods, are the main characters expendable? Do they start to die one by one, leaving us with Shaggy and Scooby to save the day?

Saturday Morning Mystery was made in 2012, and it told the story of four ghost hunters and a dog that identified itself as a parody of the Scooby toons. Meddling Kids is a 2017 novel that offers a grown-up version of the children’s story. In other words, it’s not like the idea hasn’t been done, and that’s what these two fans offered in their reply.

Of course, any potential filmmakers need to go all the way if they are going to introduce the comedy kids’ show to a whole new genre. Why did Scooby and Shaggy always have the munchies? It might go over a child’s head, but it didn’t miss the adults in the room.

Someone eventually had to say it: Would they really go there? Would any of the leads get murdered? Of course, the other point is true, the haunted houses were rarely haunted and monsters were rarely actual monsters.

One fan couldn’t be more sure that it’s so easy. The writer lets the typewriter bang itself. The filmmaker simply walks onto the set and waves his magic wand. It all is so easy because of what the great ancestors of Mystery Inc. were able to pass down the line to future generations.

What would it take to get an actual scary Scooby Doo that goes beyond the 2002 version? Then again, maybe a Scooby-Doo reinvention is in the making.