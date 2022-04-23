A spicy take on ‘Toy Story 4’ has Twitter ready to throw hands

The film, which holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the eighth-highest grossing film of 2019.

Warning: Spoilers for ‘Toy Story 3’ and ‘Toy Story 4’ to follow

Twitter user Matt Ramos has divided the platform after offering the opinion that the 2019 film Toy Story 4, the fourth and anticipated final film in the iconic Toy Story franchise, was an unnecessary entry.

Toy Story 4 was not needed whatsoever — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 23, 2022

Toy Story 4 is set one year after the events of Toy Story 3, which saw Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the colourful cast begin a new life under the care of daycare student Bonnie after their previous owner, Andy, grows up and moves away for college.

At the end of the film, after a harrowing race against the clock to create happy endings for everyone else, Woody bids farewell to Buzz and the gang to reunite with Bo Peep, who was separated from the rest of the toys sometime before the events of Toy Story 3.

Ramos’ tweet, which he followed up with by saying Toy Story 3 was “the perfect ending,” sparked a number of responses, splitting Twitter down the middle.

No movie is “needed” sure they could’ve stopped at toy story 3 but the fourth movie was amazing and introduced some really amazing characters and was a true ending for woody being reunited with bo prep etc, and introduced a new generation of children to the franchise — Michael🏳️‍🌈 (@Michaeljoh20) April 23, 2022

This has been my take since the moment I saw it



All that money could've gone into something else, and it still burns — Jason (@TheAmazing_JD) April 23, 2022

One user, in particular, noted that Toy Story 3 concluded the story of Andy, while Toy Story 4 concluded the story of Woody; an observation that a few others echoed.

Toy Story 3= end of Andy’s story.

Toy Story 4= end of Woody’s story. — Nicholas Rhodes (@Rhodes0030) April 23, 2022

Regardless of how we define “not needed,” the critical and commercial performance of Toy Story 4 will likely disagree with such a sentiment; it was the eighth-highest grossing film of 2019, bringing in $1.073 billion worldwide, and holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.