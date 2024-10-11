‘Are you… an American hero?’: Absolute icon digs into the decade-long beef with Trump that landed him on the no-fly list

We’ve seen all kinds of people troll Donald Trump, from Hollywood stars to beloved horror authors, comedians to reporters. But no one is as dedicated to trolling the ex-president as comedian, musician, and author Elijah Daniel.

You may not have heard his name, but there’s a good chance you’ll be familiar with his work. Elijah has dedicated more than a decade of his life to trolling Mr. Trump, he’s a day one troller, he was there long before the businessman was gunning for the seat in the Oval Office and he’s kept it up to this very day.

Elijah shared his “lore” to his 639k TikTok followers in which he gave a brief rundown of the beef between him and Trump claiming that his antics got him on the no-fly list. You had my curiosity, now you have my attention.

It started with some classic Twitter trolling back in 2013, although Elijah was already going the extra mile, creating a bot that would automatically respond to every Trump tweet trying to prod and provoke The Apprentice star. But even in the early days, it was clear he was committed to the bit, going as far as writing erotic fan fiction about Trump just to get under his skin. The book made it to number 1 on the Amazon best sellers list, so it’s safe to say he accomplished that mission.

The trolling quickly developed into more planned out and complicated pranks after Trump announced his decision to run for president.

A true American hero

I’d like to take a moment here to commend Elijah Daniel for the service he has done for the United States of America, he is a true hero, and his numerous years of service and the sacrifices he has made have not gone unnoticed. The man was prepared to go to jail just to throw a two-foot-long “adult toy” at Trump during one of his rallies. He’s been interrogated and had his house (and his parent’s house) raided by the Secret Service as well as been put on a no-fly list, and yet still it hasn’t deterred him from his mission.

He’s done so much that he doesn’t even have time to delve into some of his more insane stunts like becoming mayor of a town he bought to prove anyone can be in politics. Down in the comments there’s a mixture of awe and fear at the lengths Elijah has gone to with his trolling. Some call him “an American hero,” while others thought his next level hating was “absurdly terrifying.” It’s true, this man is a force of nature and I hope I never do anything to get on his bad side.

It seems like Elijah has no intentions of backing down either as he ends his video by vowing to never stop, “I’m a relentless troller and I will troll this man until I die.” The fact that he didn’t back down even after being interrogated by the Secret Service should already tell you everything you need to know. This man is the John Wick of internet trolling.

