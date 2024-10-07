‘GOOD NEWS, EVERYONE!’: Mark Hamill celebrates the latest musician to join Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and more in saying ‘night night, Dump’

Mark Hamill has a history of teaming up with an array of unlikely allies to save the day. Back in 1983, he partnered with some surprising friends to defeat a sinister overlord with a strange skin tone, and he’s doing his best to do so again just over 40 years later. In 2024, however, Hamill’s allies aren’t cuddly teddy bears from the moon of Endor but some of the biggest stars on the planet. Yes, Taylor Swift is the Ewok of this election race.

Hamill, continuing his sworn dedication to denting Donald Trump’s ego at every possible opportunity, has taken to social media to celebrate yet another global megastar musician announcing that they aren’t voting for the tangerine-tinted Republican candidate. “GOOD NEWS, EVERYONE!” Hamill cried in all caps, doing his best Professor Farnsworth impression in the process, before announcing that Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen has become the latest singer to endorse Kamala Harris over Trump.

As per Hamill’s count, that makes Springsteen the 20th major musician to throw their lot in with the vice president — including Swift, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more — leaving Ted Nugent and Kid Rock massively outnumbered as two of the only artists to join the Orange Side.

GOOD NEWS, EVERYONE!

Bruce Springsteen joins fellow musicians Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Patti LaBelle, Joan Baez, The Chicks, Common, Kesha, Lance Bass, Sheila E, Justin Vernon,… https://t.co/xHw7p9PG50 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 6, 2024

In the video Hamill shared, Springsteen makes abundantly clear that he has hesitation in revealing who he’s voting for whatsoever. “Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” he declares in an eloquent and impassioned speech, one that was apparently given while he was waiting for his burger and fries to be delivered. “His disdain for the sanctity for our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country.”

Springsteen denouncing the pea-brained former POTUS like this shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering his prior political stances. The singer campaigned for Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, he allowed Joe Biden to use several of his songs for his campaign videos in 2020, and he’s generally just been an all-round good egg and blessedly unproblematic famous figure for decades — supporting everything from LGBTQ rights to reproductive rights across his career.

So that’s yet another member of music royalty Harris has in her corner: an ever-growing group of global icons that traverse the generational boundaries. Meanwhile, Trump has Ted “I tweet ‘Devilpunks run America’ on Truth Social” Nugent and the beer-shilling, trans-hate-spilling, red-pilling Kid Rock. Oh, and to be fair to Donny, there is another notable musician also voicing support for him that Hamill failed to mention. Namely, Kanye West. I don’t even need to qualify that one. Kanye’s, uh, quirks speak for themselves.

Like Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump might’ve been born in the U.S.A., but if you ask The Boss, Hamill, and most other musicians out there, he wasn’t born to run… for office.

