lenswildestdreams on TikTok
Image via TikTok / lenswildestdreams
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Allison, where are you?’: Two Swifties mix up their bags at airport and now the race is on to switch back before incoming wedding

The situation demanded a — wait for it — 'swift' resolution.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 26, 2024 08:41 am

TikTok user and massive Taylor Swift fan lenswildestdreams posted a video pleading for help to find his fiancé’s lost luggage.

Recommended Videos

Having just traveled on a KLM flight from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Stockholm in Sweden, the avid Swifty revealed to his followers that a fellow passenger named Allison Miller had accidentally taken the luggage. He knew this because she’d left her near-identical bag behind, which he’d left in KLM’s safe hands.

Having opened the bag and found many sparkly items, lenswildestdreams correctly assumed Miller was traveling to see Taylor Swift in concert, which is what he and his fiancé were doing.

@lenswildestdreams

ALLISON MILLER – MAY 17 2024 – KLM flight Amsterdam —> Stockholm We need your HELP!!

♬ original sound – Len 🤍

The missing luggage was of particular importance to lenswildestdreams and his fiancé because, as revealed in the TikTok video, they were getting married the following week, and their bag contained many essential wedding items.

He hoped that by reaching out to his TikTok followers, his plea would reach Miss Miller, and the luggage would be returned quickly.

What happened?

@lenswildestdreams

Replying to @Ally Danielle UPDATE UPDATE THANK YOU SO MUCH YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THIS MEANS!!!! Wras your tonight and tomorrow baby! SWIFTIES ARE UNMATCHED

♬ You’re On Your Own, Kid – Taylor Swift

The following morning, lenswildestdreams received a private message from Miss Miller, who commented on the video, saying, “Sent you a DM!! Don’t worry I have your bag and was going to return it safely this morning!!”

A second TikTok chronicled the situation and the swift (pun intended) meeting between lenswildestdreams, his worried fiancé, and Miss Miller — although the latter didn’t want her face shown on camera, as she couldn’t make herself look as presentable as she’d have liked to due to not having her luggage.

The interaction was wholesome. They all exchanged friendship bracelets, and Miss Miller gave the engaged couple a celebratory bottle of wine.

Referring to Miss Miller as “Ally,” lenswildestdreams thanked her wholeheartedly for her cooperation in returning the luggage. It was a fantastic example of the good side of social media and a pleasing reminder that humans can be lovely sometimes.

We wish the happy couple all the best in their married life together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds
dollyblondiee on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 26, 2024
Read Article George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
George Santos
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Donald Trump in Bronx
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
TikToker recalls story of how she got stuck in an elevator
Category: News
News
‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds
dollyblondiee on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 26, 2024
Read Article George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
George Santos
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Donald Trump in Bronx
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
TikToker recalls story of how she got stuck in an elevator
Category: News
News
‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 25, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.