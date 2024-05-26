‘Allison, where are you?’: Two Swifties mix up their bags at airport and now the race is on to switch back before incoming wedding

TikTok user and massive Taylor Swift fan lenswildestdreams posted a video pleading for help to find his fiancé’s lost luggage.

Recommended Videos

Having just traveled on a KLM flight from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Stockholm in Sweden, the avid Swifty revealed to his followers that a fellow passenger named Allison Miller had accidentally taken the luggage. He knew this because she’d left her near-identical bag behind, which he’d left in KLM’s safe hands.

Having opened the bag and found many sparkly items, lenswildestdreams correctly assumed Miller was traveling to see Taylor Swift in concert, which is what he and his fiancé were doing.

@lenswildestdreams ALLISON MILLER – MAY 17 2024 – KLM flight Amsterdam —> Stockholm We need your HELP!! ♬ original sound – Len 🤍

The missing luggage was of particular importance to lenswildestdreams and his fiancé because, as revealed in the TikTok video, they were getting married the following week, and their bag contained many essential wedding items.

He hoped that by reaching out to his TikTok followers, his plea would reach Miss Miller, and the luggage would be returned quickly.

What happened?

@lenswildestdreams Replying to @Ally Danielle UPDATE UPDATE THANK YOU SO MUCH YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THIS MEANS!!!! Wras your tonight and tomorrow baby! SWIFTIES ARE UNMATCHED ♬ You’re On Your Own, Kid – Taylor Swift

The following morning, lenswildestdreams received a private message from Miss Miller, who commented on the video, saying, “Sent you a DM!! Don’t worry I have your bag and was going to return it safely this morning!!”

A second TikTok chronicled the situation and the swift (pun intended) meeting between lenswildestdreams, his worried fiancé, and Miss Miller — although the latter didn’t want her face shown on camera, as she couldn’t make herself look as presentable as she’d have liked to due to not having her luggage.

The interaction was wholesome. They all exchanged friendship bracelets, and Miss Miller gave the engaged couple a celebratory bottle of wine.

Referring to Miss Miller as “Ally,” lenswildestdreams thanked her wholeheartedly for her cooperation in returning the luggage. It was a fantastic example of the good side of social media and a pleasing reminder that humans can be lovely sometimes.

We wish the happy couple all the best in their married life together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more