‘Are people in Calgary OK?’: News anchor urges people at home not to wash, flush, or clean basically anything amid severe water crisis

Now that the summer weather is finally here, we can all start enjoying the outdoors again. But while we’re all looking forward to the hotter days ahead, spare a thought for those in Calgary who are currently going through a pretty catastrophic water shortage.

For those who don’t live in Calgary, this may be the first time you’re hearing about it, but a clip from the city’s local news station is going viral on TikTok as one news anchor urges citizens to stop using so much water and instead use the precious resource only when absolutely necessary. The anchor lists a bunch of things people should stop doing: not flushing after using the toilet, only washing dishes in the dishwasher (if you have one) and only if it’s completely full, and opting for dry shampoo instead of washing your hair in the shower.

Clearly the situation with the water shortage is pretty serious over there; it’s reminiscent of a similar situation going on in Mexico City. The anchor assures viewers “No one is judging how you look. No one is judging how clean your floors are. And no one is judging how shiny your car or your truck look right now.” It’s all a necessary sacrifice to ensure the water does not run out for the city.

Viewers were surprised by some of the requests, particularly the idea of not flushing the toilet —that doesn’t sound like it would be very pleasant. Others expressed concern for residents of Calgary while also asking what on Earth is happening there. It’s not been a dry summer so far so why are they already experiencing such a dire water shortage?

What’s going on in Calgary?

A quick check of the Calgary city website reveals that the drought has actually been caused by a “critical water main break” that occurred in June. To try and prevent shortages, a stage 4 water restriction has been put in place, which is the highest level there is. On the website, citizens are being asked to restrict their indoor water use with outdoor water use being outright banned right now.

Businesses that use large quantities of water like car washes must also cease its usage. Violations of the restrictions could lead to a hefty fine of $3,000 so it’s probably best to follow the current advice if you live in Calgary.

There isn’t an end in sight as of the time of writing — the Calgary website promises an update towards the end of June. Hopefully, it will be good news and everyone can celebrate by having a city-wide water gunfight. Okay, maybe that’s not the best idea, but they hopefully will at least be able to shower and wash their clothes. And, you know, flush the toilet.

