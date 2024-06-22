‘Began as strangers, left as besties’: Two strangers stranded without toilet paper call on hero girlfriend to save the day

One of the scariest things that can happen to you when using a public washroom is the horrifying absence of toilet paper. At that point you’ve got some difficult choices to make — do you wait and try to call for help, or accept your fate and leave without wiping?

It’s scenarios like this that keep me away from public restrooms as I’d rather hold it than take the risk. But sometimes, when you gotta go, you just gotta go. And so that is how two gentlemen on TikTok found themselves in a dire situation in the toilets of a random Target. People share practically everything on TikTok, but in this case, it is a pretty funny situation. Both realized after it was too late that the stalls they were in had no toilet paper. They were effectively trapped as there was no way they could go without the precious resource now.

The pair were trapped in a nightmare scenario

People say that traumatic experiences can create some pretty strong bonds between people and there is nothing more traumatic than a toilet paper shortage — it reminds us all of dark times indeed. When TikToker Ross realized the seriousness of his situation, it must have come as some comfort to discover he was not alone as the guy in the stall next to him was going through the same dilemma. So the unlikely pair joined forces and hatched a plan to obtain that crucial roll of paper and save their butts.

Luckily, the other guy had somebody he could call — his absolute hero of a girlfriend who was able to inform someone working at the shop and ask them to deliver the goods to the trapped lads.

@rossmannin Some humanity for your feed, shoutout to this guys girl saving my ass 🤣 literally #boysforlife ♬ original sound – Ross

What I want to know is of the two guys, who was the first to break the ice and ask the other one if they had any paper? If this had been a movie, the phone would have died at this point, or the signal would have been lost. In fact, I think this makes for a riveting movie plot, like 127 Hours but in the toilet stalls in Target rather than in a canyon in the middle of nowhere.

Some of the comments responding to the video asked why neither of them thought to check if the stalls had toilet paper, to begin with. But sometimes you’re just too focused on getting to the toilet to notice — it’s an easy mistake to make, trust me, we’ve all been there.

It’s great to hear that the whole thing came to a happy conclusion. That is definitely one hilariously unique way to start a friendship since they entered those stalls as strangers and exited with a bond stronger than steel (made of their shared toilet paper woes). Although we never got a follow-up video to show their success, in the comments Ross revealed that they “did an air dap afterwards for obvious reasons.” I don’t know about you, but I like to think that this shared travesty ensured that they’re still friends to this day.

