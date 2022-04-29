‘Book of Boba Fett’ fans say the future is here after billboard goes viral

The Book of Boba Fett may have ended, but an advertisement featuring the character has gone viral as fans go wild for the 3D-style image of the famous Star Wars character that has appeared in New York. On the billboard, Boba Fett surveys all in Times Square as he takes his seat on his throne overlooking the citizens and tourists below.

These 3D advertisements have been popping up in major cities around the world, including in Tokyo, London, Chengdu, and Seoul. The images work through 3D technology displayed on a curved screen which allows the images to look realistically three-dimensional by creating depth. In Shinjuku, Tokyo crowds have stopped and stared as a giant cat plays above them on a curved OOH (out of home) screen, stopping them in their tracks.

This technology is amazing visually and also fantastic for marketing as brands now have a whole new dimension to work in. Fashion brands such as Balenciaga have already taken advantage of it, teaming up with Fortnite to create a spectacle for passers-by. Now it would seem Disney is also getting involved as it teamed up with LG’s OED space and Industrial Light and Magic, a visual effects company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas, to give fans a truly out of this world treat.

Fans took to social media platforms to share their amazement at just how far we have come with visual graphics and to express joy at seeing the character appear in such a cool and unique way.

This Reddit user would love to see more billboards just like this.

Some users feel like we are entering the future, let’s hope it’s not as dystopian as the film they reference.

A few imagined what must be going through Fett’s head as he looks down at those below him.

Over on Twitter, the show’s official page posted a video of the advertisement and a link allowing fans and tech-heads to see just how it was created.

Have you spotted the incredible #BookofBobaFett billboard in Times Square?



Learn more about how LG and ILM brought this to life:

Fans responded on the social media platform, many wishing they could be there to see it themselves.

wtf!?…I luv it!how cool is this?!damn.wish that was here in union square.

Some even willing to relocate!

I wanna live in NYC so bad

Some of the comments, however, have been a little derisive, saying that the billboard was better than the entire show after they felt the character was done dirty with limited screen time and boring dialogue.

Too bad the show isn't as good as this billboard.

Put more effort into the billboard than the actual show

This Twitter user says Boba Fett should get back to his show before the Mandalorian takes over, again.

Spend less time hanging out in Time Square and get back to Eps 5 and 6 before Mando takes over the show

Despite the negative comments regarding the show, almost everyone agrees that this 3D billboard is impressive.

You can watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ streaming now.