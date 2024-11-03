‘Bro was charging up his attack’: Kitty gets too aggressive with cuddles and gives his owner bludgeoning damage

A TikTok has gone viral in which a cat mom lovingly remembers her dearly departed kitty — with a video depicting the lovable little scamp headbutting her in the face. The amusing 10-second video is captioned with the words: “Still my absolute favorite video. Love you my Willioms. Mommy is missing you every second of every day.”

In the clip, posted by WILLY WONKY (username @iamwillywonky), which has the words “On this day: 6/18/2023” and “Wait for it…” overlayed on it, the woman is enjoying a cuddle with the black moggy, giving him kisses on the sofa when he does something totally unexpected.

He arches his neck back slowly, then launches his head at his mom’s face, effectively headbutting her square in the jaw. We’re sure he didn’t mean it (it was undoubtedly intended to be affectionate somehow). Still, it surprised the lady and created a memorable, funny moment for her to reminisce about now that he’s passed over the proverbial Rainbow Bridge.

As with any video involving a pet — especially one that’s no longer with us — it garnered a substantial reaction from other TikTok users. Here’s what they had to say about the adorable and hilarious video.

How did TikTok react?

Several users noted how the cat’s pre-headbutt movement appeared to be his way of charging the attack up, like a character in a video game or anime. Comments referring to that included, “The wind up is purrfect,” “bro was charging up his attack,” “Bro charged his affection in one strike XD,” “Kitty winched back like a catapult,” and “That head boop took 5-7 business days to load!”

Some people pointed out that the feline was being friendly in his own way, commenting things like, “Owwww he was just kissing you back,” “he was charging his love for u,” “Winding up the most powerful kiss of your life,” “that was the super mega head but of love,” “love bonk,” and “Kitty just wanted to give a kiss… aggressively.”

Others familiar with Willioms while he was alive stated how much they missed him, writing things like, “miss him lots. it’s willy wonky Wednesday tomorrow. Wednesdays are still my favorite days,” “I miss you Willy, I hope the clouds are nice and soft for your tumbles,” “Ooooo I miss that power up move he does haha,” “he was such an angel bless him. miss him so much xx,” “we miss you Willy,” and “this is my favourite video of willy i used to watch it all the time!!”

According to Forbes, cats are the second-most popular pets in the United States in 2024 (behind dogs), with 46.5 million households owning at least one. With characters as lovable as Willioms amongst the feline ranks, it’s easy to see why that’s the case.

