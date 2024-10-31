‘I’m emotionally exhausted’: Cat owner spirals when she thinks she’s lost her beloved pet, but secretly he’s just an award-winning hide-n-seek player

If you’re one of those dog people whose aversion to cats is kind of your whole personality, a new viral TikTok video might just change your mind.

Recommended Videos

Regardless of where you fall on the cat or dog person spectrum (why not both!), all pet owners will understand the plight of TikToker @gleebadoob_. She begins the video in pure panic as her beloved cat, hilariously named Soup, appears to be missing. “I just had an absolute freak out because I haven’t been able to find Soup,” Le says as a panicked sweat cascades down her face.

Naturally, since cats are notorious for finding niche and usually fatally-high hiding places (even with those eight other lives), Soup’s absence prompted his owner to “check out all the windows that were open,” and “look all around the building.” Making matters even more confusing, Le revealed that Soup wears a bell on his collar, which should’ve made his whereabouts easier to locate.

“There’s no way he would have ran out and I wouldn’t have heard him,” Le says. The entire ordeal left a very stressed cat lady “on the verge of a panic attack,” but for those bracing for an unhappy ending, fear not. While Le eventually discovered Soup to much excitement, the cat hadn’t exactly made things easy, since he somehow found his way into the oven.

@gleebadoob_ thought soup despawned but turns out he’s just been chilling in the stove. ♬ original sound – le

Soup appears pretty chill for an animal who looks inaccessibly nuzzled into a hard-to-reach crevice, and doesn’t even respond when Le offers him cat food. “I’m emotionally exhausted,” the cat owner says while trying to coz Soup out of the kitchen appliance, “please get out of the stove.” Since he’s the goodest boy that ever did live, Soup eventually obliges, and squeezes his way out of the tight spot and into Le’s overexcited embrace.

What was a near-world-ending experience for Le seems like just another day for Soup, and the cat owner says as much after retrieving him from the stove. “He’s got no remorse, either,” she says, still shaken by the ordeal, “no remorse.” Viewers flocked to the comments section to share their relief that Soup was found, with one sympathizing with Le that “the sweating is so real.”

Elsewhere, many fellow cat owners shared stories of similar experiences with their pets, with one suggesting that, whenever Soup goes missing, she should “just search ‘cat fighting sounds’ and they will rush over to check what’s going on.” Others recounted equally harrowing tales of cats going missing under cabinets, inside couches, in the top of the kitchen drawer, and in laundry baskets. They truly leave no stone unturned and look extremely cute while doing it.

Others defended Soup’s hiding place in the stove, since that’s exactly where soup goes, and laughed along to the cat’s seemingly unphased response to the fiasco. “His face at the end really says, ‘what happened, what’s the big deal?’,” one user wrote. “Classic cat.” So, if all of Soup’s antics have convinced any dog owners among us to finally make the switch, just know that if they ever go missing, there are multiple kitchen appliances to look through. And if all else fails, at least you’ll have endless CatTok videos to keep you entertained

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy