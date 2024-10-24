‘My allergies would have had me in horror’: Flight gets a lot more fun when cat randomly strolls down the aisle without explanation

Even the most seasoned flyers admit air travel can be uncomfortable and inconvenient, from seatmates who blast music through their headphones to wishing you had packed more snacks. Then there are times when the worst happens, like having your possessions ruined. Thankfully, though, a flight can offer a pleasant surprise, as TikTok user @pubity shared.

As Jason Pitts, the original poster of the video, wrote in the caption, “I was on a flight a few days ago and I saw a cat roaming the aisle. Everyone was smiling and petting it…” You can see the cat casually walking down the aisle, and calling that fun would be an understatement. Looks like the cat got restless and decided they needed some exercise!

The passengers enjoyed admiring the beautiful and sweet cat and getting the chance to pet it, and it must have made the time pass much quicker. One user wrote, “Every flight needs a pet abroad, great for anxiety,” which is a great point. Another called it their “dream flight.” However, several people commented that this might not have been so much fun for them. One wrote, “I am super allergic, so this is a nightmare.” A second added, “My allergies would have had me in horror.”

As a nervous flyer, I would love to see an adorable cat walking by me, although I totally get that if you have allergies, you could have a rough time. The passengers who are unfortunately allergic to pets might have been congested, had red eyes, sneezed a lot, or blown their nose a lot, according to the Mayo Clinic. The publication noted that in some cases, people who have pet allergies have asthma attacks, which is scary. As it turns out, 50% more people are allergic to cats than dogs, and 10% of Americans experience symptoms when around cats. So, although, of course, it was fun for everyone else, it must have been scary and nerve-wracking for the passengers who unfortunately found themselves in this predicament.

But there’s still one mystery to figure out: how did the cat get onto the plane? According to Daily Paws, pet owners have to set up quite a few things beforehand, including a health certificate. You have to look up which airline you’re flying and find the right carrier to put your cat in. Since cats are in carriers near their owners, it sounds like this adventurous pet decided to make an escape so they could see what this plane was all about. It’s possible that the owner appeared a second later to rescue their cat (and maybe had some laughs along the way). But since this was a brief video, it wasn’t captured on camera. As cat owners know all too well, some pets don’t enjoy being in a carrier. So, it makes sense that this cat wasn’t thrilled with their situation and wanted to switch things up.

Whether you see a cat when you’re on an epic trip or fly to visit friends or family and see one walking among the seats as in this video, it’s going to be a bright spot in an otherwise routine and boring day. And even if you’re allergic, you’ll still likely smile at this sweet cat (while sneezing, of course).

