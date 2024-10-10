‘YOUR CAT IS A BULLY’: Cat parent puts camera on pet to see what he gets up to when he’s let out and discovers the shocking truth

We all wonder what our pets do while we’re away. Sure, we may come home to remnants of a destroyed potted plant or a trash bag dragged all over the house, but we never know exactly what they get up to. Your dog could be sitting on the couch flipping through the channels, your cat could be out fighting crime, and even your fish could transform into a land-roaming creature.

There’s no way to prove otherwise. Well, there wasn’t, until the handy-dandy invention of pet cameras. You can put them on collars, next to litterboxes, and all over the house to watch your furry friend’s every move. Some even allow you to make noises or talk to your animal. It is sort of a double-edged sword, though. You may discover that ignorance is bliss when it comes to your pet’s nine-to-five whereabouts.

At least, that’s what one particular pet owner discovered when they strapped a camera to their cat to see what they get up to when left alone. In the footage they uploaded to TikTok, the cat immediately made a beeline for the first feline he saw, and then proceeded to attack it.

When the innocent cat finally got away, the bully cat chased it all around the neighborhood, dodging cars, bikes, and people just to get another swat at the poor, unassuming kitty cat. The best part is, because the cat is wearing a collar camera, you can see his mischievous grin and menacing whiskers and hear his panting breath as he tracks his target down.

The video, and the mischievous cat, earned more than 90 million views. So maybe having a troublesome cat pays off after all. Commenters can’t get over the speed, focus, and drive of the cat whose clear goal was to terrorize the neighborhood.

One commenter said they were impressed by the cat’s internal map and knowledge of the block, while others were just impressed that the other cat was able to run away so quickly. Most people are simply wondering what villain origin story has caused this cat to want to pounce on his own kind. People are calling him a menace to society, saying he woke up and chose violence, and even labeled him a gangster cat.

Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine says that this kind of aggression could be a medical issue. Aggression in cats is sometimes a symptom of feline diseases like hyperthyroidism, osteoarthritis, nervous system problems, and dental diseases. If a veterinarian rules out a medical issue, you can assess what kind of aggression your cat is displaying. The main types include fear, play, petting-induced, pain-induced, territorial, and inter-cat aggression.

Regardless of the type, it’s important not to console or reward an aggressive cat, the cat will see that as approval of their aggression. Unless that reward is TikTok views, then the cat probably won’t care. Or your cat, like the one in the video, is just a “gangster cat.”

Unfortunately, there is no medical diagnosis or cure for having a gangster cat; you just have to hope he doesn’t run too many cats out of the neighborhood.

