Image via TikTok/@kimmipittman
‘Am retriever, shall retrieve’: Troublesome pup tricks its human into letting it bring a new, unwelcome, friend inside for the night 

It's all part of the package deal when you sign up for pet ownership.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 28, 2024 07:58 am

Our furry friends, it appears, are constantly engaged in some kind of shady business. Whether they are proudly moonlighting as a sushi master in an alternate dimension where fish rain from the sky, orchestrating a heist in the kitchen, launching a full-scale assault on the pool noodles, or nearly knocking out our teeth in their exuberance, these four-legged family members never fail to surprise us.

The recent escapade shared by TikTok user @kimmipittman gives us a fresh glimpse into the world of pet mischief. In the 14-second clip, this adorable, mischief-maker of a pooch had everyone fooled with his “I gotta go potty” routine. Little did anyone know, the fluffy agent was actually on another lawn patrol. 

As it turns out, he had spotted an opossum lurking outside, probably just minding its own business or thinking about opossum things. Not that anybody asked, but our guy turns into a furry Uber service for unrequested wildlife guests! The next thing you know, the dog comes trotting back into the house with the opossum in tow, and where does he drop it? Right smack in the middle of the living room. 

“Surprise, human! I brought you a new friend!”

@kimmipittman

I can’t with this dog y’all🤦🏽‍♀️ Anyone else’s dog ever bring an unwanted visitor inside? #momsoftiktok #momtok #teamwork #roadto10k #roadto5k #roadto2k #iamoneofthosefriends #10kjourney #weshowup #dogs #dogsoftiktok #lifewithdogs

♬ original sound – Emotionallove

And just like that, Mr. Pooch walks away, leaving the perplexed opossum to survey its swanky new pad while the shell-shocked owner is left to document this unexpected family expansion with a series of bemused snapshots. Well, thank heavens the dog didn’t at least summon a demon with some sort of mystical chant.

You see, these canine wizards have been pulling the wool over our eyes for ages, and we’ve just been too slow on the uptake to realize it. There are countless tales of dogs summoning home their furry friends, howling at the moon to invite their woodland pals over for a sleepover, and even performing elaborate interpretive dances to communicate with squirrels. Okay, maybe that last one is a bit of a stretch, but you get the idea.

As always, TikTok users chimed in with their own stories of pet-brought presents. One user’s Rottweiler brought home a snake, and when the owner didn’t react positively to the gift, the dog proceeded to swallow it whole, much to the owner’s horror. Another user’s cat had a habit of bringing home baby possums, thinking they were dead. Plot twist: They weren’t, and the cat kept bringing them back even after the owner released them. And let’s not forget the poor soul whose dog collected an entire bunny family, babies and all, leaving his pet parents with a house full of confused rabbits.

“My old dog used to bring in baby bunnies all the time. One day he got as far as catching the mama bunny too and brought her in after collecting her babies. We had a whole confused family.”

You see, dogs have a long and storied history of presenting their humans with “treasures.” According to a report by Daily Mail, dogs have an incredible sense of smell, capable of detecting odors at concentrations as low as one part per trillion. That’s like finding a single drop of vanilla extract in an Olympic-sized swimming pool! So, your pooch is just following their nose and thought.

Despite all the chaos, we wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world. As long as they keep wagging their tails and looking up at us with those big, adoring eyes, we’ll keep writing their antics into our family lore.

