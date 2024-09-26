‘Trying so hard to have a good time’: Priceless pup puts it all on the line to snag the perfect selfie even in crazy conditions

Say it once, say it twice, say it for every like you get on your status: social media has transformed the way we relate to one another. From the relatively tame advent of MySpace to the dopamine farms of TikTok, the pressure to show off the best parts of our lives while participating in the latest online trends has only mounted and mounted.

Recommended Videos

It’s gotten so intense that even our furbabies are becoming obsessed with getting that perfect photo in hopes of letting everyone know just how wonderful things are going for them. Nature, of course, always has a bit of mischief up its sleeve, and one pup is going to have to settle for a rather unflattering look for their next post.

Captured by @aussie_zigtok, our Australian shepherd hero was enjoying a brisk walk on the shoreline when he was struck by the elusive photo op itch. Turning towards his owner in hopes of snapping a pic, he quickly found himself burdened by powerful gusts of wind that hooked themselves into his jowls and enabled the widest smile ever concocted by dog-kind.

Our hero struggles against the stupendously anti-photogenic conditions for several seconds, visibly becoming frustrated at his non-cooperative lips and trying very hard to rectify the situation with some head shakes. He eventually seems to give in to his fate and settle for a big, blustery selfie, although let’s be honest, there was no more roundabout way to earn the likes and comments he was so desperately in search of.

Now, this dog, of course, wasn’t gunning for a selfie. Hw recognizes that his owner wants him to pose for the camera is worlds away from understanding the concepts of photography, selfies, and social media. To us humans, such things are as mundane as the fact of trees and clouds, but the psychology behind selfies is far more complex than we take for granted. According to Psychology Today, selfie motives can range from increasing self-confidence, remaining socially competitive, seeking attention, all the way up to simply fitting in with the times.

This dog is interested in none of these things – all that’s on his mind is getting to spend time with the person that he loves, and perhaps taking in all the fascinating sights and sounds that the beach has to offer. Indeed, we’d all be doing ourselves a mighty fine favor if we all agreed to learn from dogs from here on out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy