‘My kind of man’: Dog destroys stereotypes and breaks down boundaries by becoming unlikely besties with mailman

World peace is one of humanity’s most beautiful wishes, right up there with being able to fly, falling in love, erasing debt, and always knowing when to take the loaf of bread out of the oven, because God kn0ws that every second it spends baking is a second spent plotting your whole grain demise.

Back to the more realistic wishes, though, the thing about world peace is that it’s impossible to legislate. True world peace occurs on the individual level, where we make a conscious choice to love everybody, even those we don’t particularly like (like the guy who can somehow always bake a perfect loaf while I’m stuck here with this gooey pile of yeast).

The next step is love as societal mutiny, where you love the people you’re supposed to hate. Observe:

As captured by TikTok‘s master dog father @way2throwed, his pup Sledge is revolutionizing the mailman-dog relationship by being best chums with the neighborhood’s dedicated postal warrior. Notice the excruciatingly adorable charm emanating from Sledge’s face as he greets his best friend, who always seems to have a doggy treat for him whenever he pops by. Sledge reciprocates with a lick and a paw shake, of course, because Jason’s household values etiquette, and he’s not about to disrespect his upbringing by snagging a treat without a display of gratitude or two.

It’s a truly beautiful display of solidarity that could very well lead to better dog-mailman relations in the future, although the caveat to this is that their general hatred for one another is merely a stereotype to begin with. According to Dogster, dogs don’t specifically despise mailmen, but they do instinctually try and warn/protect their pack members (in Sledge’s cases, that would be Jason) when there’s a stranger nearby, and mailmen, with their strange uniforms and frequent-but-impersonal visits, are simply the most liable to trigger that instinct.

This can, of course, be solved by slowly introducing the dog to the mailman, and it can furthermore be solved in the blink of an eye if the mailman wins over the dog by bringing food every time he shows up. In other words, Sledge’s love was bought, and Sledge seems to be okay with that. Maybe world peace can be legislated after all…

What still can’t be legislated, however, is the seemingly mercurial science behind baking. Indeed, the mailman-dog relationship is doing just fine; what we really need to fix is the relationship between bread and just a teensy, little, inconsequential miscalculation of how much baking soda to use, because these loaves are just way too dramatic when it comes to recipe, temperature, and the alignment of the planets for all I know.

