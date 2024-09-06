‘He said your turn to catch’: Belligerent bulldog turns the tables when it learns new trick that almost breaks owner’s teeth

On most occasions, it is really rewarding to successfully manage to teach your pet a new trick. It makes one feel like all the time, effort, and patience were well spent. However, this American Bulldog might have gotten a little too good at handing his owner back the ball he has just fetched.

Recommended Videos

In this short TikTok video, posted by ladbible, this woman got more than she bargained for when she reached her hand out to seemingly ask her bulldog for the ball he was carrying. All he needed to do was open his jaw and allow the ball to plop out. But no, that would not be any fun at all, would it?

Well, this may not actually be how the pup was taught how to return a ball, but he certainly did it in style.

Perfect aim, 10 out of 10

American bulldogs are widely considered more active and versatile than their ancestors the English bulldog. It may be an attempt to demonstrate himself adept at versatility, that this bulldog decided to innovate and surprise his owner with a new trick, to both painful and hilarious results.

The 9-second video begins with the gorgeous black and white dog entering the living room and beelining to the lady sitting on the couch perpendicular to the other woman filming. On the corner of the screen at one point, we can also notice a pair of legs that appear to belong to a man – perhaps her husband – whom she glances to for sympathy upon being hit with what looks (and sounds) like a Ping-Pong ball straight in the teeth.

There’s little to no hesitation on the bulldog’s part. He has barely halted in front of his unsuspecting owner when, the very next second, he spits the ball in his mouth with pro-level accuracy. Indeed, one could make a case for this being a dog who has decided to shake things up a bit and have his owners play fetch for a change. It would not be the first time a dog does something similar, as this other TikTok featuring a balcony-bound pup exemplifies. But if those were the bulldog’s intentions, they simply did not work out as everyone expected, neither the dog nor the humans in the room and online.

Just like the woman who captured the priceless moment and laughed unabashedly, netizens couldn’t help but find the brief if ultimately painful display of aiming prowess hilarious.

“The ✨PLOOP✨ 😂😭,” wrote one.

“It unlocked ranged attacks 🤣,” commented another.

If there are aiming competitions for dogs, this talented boy would definitely make it far. There is the Coursing Ability Test (CAT), the dog agility, and the obedience championships, but perhaps it is time to create a canine-exclusive championship for aiming. All jokes aside, we do sincerely hope that this undoubtedly funny viral moment was not followed up by a trip to the dentist for his poor owner.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy