‘I’m sobbing, he looks like the Lorax’: Couple do a painting challenge but paint their cats instead of each other, and the results are painful

This latest painting challenge should absolutely be on every couple’s joint bucket list. It does not matter if one or both have the artistic skills of an elementary school child, in fact, the lack of practice may make the results even more memorable.

Recommended Videos

The hilarity of this couple’s painting challenge is in the stark contrast between one’s visible talent and the other’s valiant attempt at reproducing something that looks like a cat. The pair has a TikTok account, @winstonandspooky, dedicated to and named after their two pets, where they share their beloved feline companions’ fun shenanigans.

In this now-viral video, Winston and Spooky’s owners are the main focus, as they share the creative outcome of three hours spent working on immortalizing their cats on canvas. While one painting is objectively impressive, the other is impressively comical.

Arguably, it’s the best painting challenge to ever grace the Internet

The TikTok starts at the end of the challenge, with both portraits already completed. Nowadays, there can be a tendency to think that a significant number of viral videos are, more often than not, scripted rather than spontaneous. However, watching the couple react to each other’s art pieces, there can be no doubt they were genuinely unprepared for each other’s final product.

Judging by the wife’s artistic interpretation of her male cat Winston, this is not the first time she has put a paintbrush to good use. Her talent is that of a seasoned artist, an advanced art student, or at least someone who has made painting into a regular hobby. On the other hand, her spouse… did his best.

Despite the clear gap in artistic prowess, I, like many others in the comment section, would proudly hang both paintings on my wall. Ideally side-by-side.

One netizen made a fine suggestion: “Okay now yall need to do it again but switch cats so Spooky can have a beautiful painting and Winston can have…well, Spooky’s version of a painting 😂😂”

Netizens asked, and the couple did not disappoint, delivering part two of the painting challenge, with an outcome no less hilarious than the previous one.

““Why you laughing, it looks good 🤨” is diabolical when you got Winston looking like he’s possessed taxidermy 😭😂” a commenter pointed out.

The subsequent TikTok the couple uploaded, showcased the four paintings side-by-side in all their glory.

Even if the husband’s artworks are not displayed, as this last TikTok video’s caption suggests they might not, their reveal nonetheless created an atmosphere of contagious laughter, bringing joy and amusement to those who were lucky to happen upon this painting challenge and its terrific outcome.

