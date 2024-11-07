‘Can’t pay, take it away’: Construction worker is refused pay for doing extra work, so he takes the building down with him

If you’ve ever been fed up with your job, you’ve probably fantasized about quitting and making some big dramatic exit to stick it to your unfair employer. One construction worker, who felt he was cut out of pay, didn’t just storm out of the building when he got into a disagreement with his boss. Seeing as he helped put the building together, he took it down with him.

TikTok user @mitchthechippi decided to document the moment he realized how he could get revenge on his boss for not paying him — by destroying the work he’d already done. While giving us some much-needed context for his outburst, Mitch went around the construction site he’d been working on, slamming a hammer into foundational walls. He even came up with a snappy tagline for his revolt: “Can’t pay, take it away!”

There’s just one hitch in Mitch’s sitch. TikTok seems to agree that he didn’t deserve to be paid.

Here’s what went down: Mitch’s boss warned him that work needed to be done ASAP because plumbers were coming in the following week, so Mitch turned up on Saturday and decided to complete it himself. When his boss found out, however, he informed Mitch that he wouldn’t be paid, seeing as he didn’t get authorization for this self-assigned shift.

Although it might seem unfair, many in the comments pointed out that Mitch’s boss has every right not to pay him in this instance. “Can’t just turn up unscheduled and expect payment for it,” someone succinctly put it. “Unfortunately your In the wrong lad. can’t work without authorisation,” another explained. Some responded with typical British sarcasm: “Yeah fair play. I walked into Asda and started sorting the shelves then asked for them to pay me too.”

In fact, Mitch might’ve made things even worse for himself with his off-the-wall antics. “Who’s paying for the materials you destroyed?” one comment questioned, while another predicted: “you don’t own the materials. you’ll probably end up getting charged.” At least some out there admired Mitch’s gumption: “I have my own business, If that was me, I would shake your hand and say well done lad. Here’s a little bonus for your hard work.”

As for why getting authorization is such a big deal, someone who clearly knows their stuff outlined it all in a comment: “It’s illegal to work on site on your own, the contractor is liable. They have to produce a method statement to the HSE, has to be a first aider and fire marshal on site, someone qualified to do DABS.” While Mitch might’ve thought he was being a good egg by coming in on his day off, he was actually causing a big bureaucratic headache for his boss. And now he might have to hand over his own hard-earned cash to repair the damage he wrought, let alone not get paid for the work he did do.

Let this be a lesson to us all: don’t try and work harder than you have to, as it could blow up in your face… Or rather, collapse all around you.

