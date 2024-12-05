‘Deception, attack!’: Adorable pup displays two different personalities when her humans introduce an unwelcome change

Dogs are funny creatures with their own individual personalities and traits — and that’s precisely why we love them. Some pups are very particular about what they eat, where they sleep, who they trust, and who’s allowed to pet them. The latter is hugely evident in an amusing TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

In the 20-second clip, uploaded by Terri_Berrie (username @terri_berrie), an adorable Chihuahua named Phoebe Lynn receives pets on a sofa. The pooch loves the attention until she realizes the pets aren’t from Terri but from another human. Clearly, that other human isn’t allowed to pet the Chihuahua, as when the doggo realizes they aren’t Terri, she gives them a gentle warning nudge to say their pets aren’t wanted. Then, when the unwanted pets continue, Phoebe Lynn hilariously launches an out-of-the-blue vicious assault like a tiny wolverine. The on-screen caption reads, “When she realizes it wasn’t me petting her.”

Naturally, as with any video involving cute dogs (even the surprisingly ferocious ones), it garnered lots of attention and comments from animal-loving TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Many users’ comments suggested this was wholly unsurprising behavior from a Chihuahua. Such comments included, “as a chihuahua owner I knew exactly whatbas going to happen,” “They’re scary lowkey,” “that’s on you she was in her Chihuahua fighting stance,” “chihuahuas will always let you know if you pass the vibe check,” and “Why are chihuahuas like this?”

Several people opted to write what they believe Phoebe Lynn would be saying if she could talk, with comments like, “Deception, attack!,” ““This is nice, this is – wait a damn minute!”,” “Pup said “hold on a damn minute!”,” “Pls put the “bch i said let go” audio,” “That lil bite at first meant “alright that’s enough” so she had to show him,” and “Dog was like “please stop….I SAID GET OFF”.” Terri responded to the latter by saying, “No seriously she does try to warn people beforehand.”

Others expressed their adoration for the cute but feisty Phoebe Lynn, writing things like, “Her little smile. so cute,” “Her face is so precious lol,” “HAHAHA I love her so much,” “Awe she’s such a cutie,” and “Omg can we be fwends!”

Most people just found it hilarious, writing things like, “LMAOOO,” “Lmfaooo,” “Lol,” “Hahahahahhahaha,” “I cackled,” “Lmfao oh the way I laugh lmfao,” “Haaaa!!! Omg, can’t stop laughing,” and “I’m cracking up!!!”

Meanwhile, one user called Phoebe simply wrote, “I’m [sic] never been so honored to have the same name as something.”

According to research by U.S. News & World Report at the beginning of 2024, Chihuahuas are number one on a list of America’s “most beloved dog breeds.” If they’re all anywhere near as cute and ferocious as Phoebe Lynn, that’s both unsurprising and surprising in equal measure. For the record, the rest of the top 10 comprised French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Shih Tzus, Goldendoodles, Yorkshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, and Black Labrador Retrievers. A solid list of puppers, we’re sure you’ll agree!

