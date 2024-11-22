‘Tell me your dog is spoiled without telling me your dog is spoiled’: Discerning doggo won’t eat his snack unless his human serves it a specific way

It’s always nice to spoil a dog — and many of us take joy in doing precisely that with our best furry friends — but a video is doing the rounds on TikTok of one pampered pooch who takes “spoiled” to new heights.

In the 12-second clip, uploaded by an account named after Goose, a Golden Retriever (username @goose_thegolden), Goose’s human attempts to feed him a tortilla chip. After holding the chip up in front of the pupper, he points his head towards some nearby dip as if to say, “that chip needs dip on it, dagnammit!” The human then moves the chip towards the dip and pretends to dip it in, but Goose isn’t fooled, takes a sniff, and refuses to eat it. Only when the human smothers the chip in dip for real does Goose devour it enthusiastically. The video’s on-screen text reads, “tell me your dog is spoiled without telling me your dog is spoiled.”

The cute video garnered much attention on TikTok, and many people commented on Goose’s adorable fussiness.

How did TikTok react?

Naturally, there were lots of compliments and admiration aimed at Goose, with comments like, “hez a distinguished young lad,” “I love how he has standards,” “goose is the best thing i’ve seen today,” “Goose knows how to play the game,” “goose gets it,” “Smart doggo,” “He has a sophisticated palate! Lol,” and “Can’t fool goose!”

Several users humorously commented as if they were in Goose’s head, imagining what he might be thinking. Such comments included, “Put the sauce on Susan,” “Don’t play with me Linda,” “lady i might’ve been born at night but it sure wasn’t last night, try again,” “You take me for a fool, dip that chip,” and “Now Brenda you know good and damn well….”

Others described their own dogs’ peculiar and entertaining food quirks, writing things like, “My dog doesn’t touch any French fries if I still have a burger but the second the burger is done, he all the sudden likes fries,” “That’s my dog with carrots. He won’t eat it unless it’s dipped in ranch,” “Dude. I thought it was just my dog who was extra. He won’t touch a pretzel if it’s not dipped in something,” “My mom used to give out pitbull a piece of toast every morning….one day we had no butter and he wouldn’t touch it,” “My Lab won’t eat a strawberry without whipped cream or a Ritz without cheese,” and “I’m impressed he sniffs it before eating it. My golden takes an eat first, ask questions later approach.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people referred to humans having to pay cheese tax to Goose, with comments such as, “Cheese tax. lol that’s probably the best part,” “you gotta pay the cheese tax,” “The cheese tax,” and “Cheese tax.” Finally, one person simply described Goose as “My spirit animal.”

According to a People article referencing a survey commissioned by JustFoodForDogs and conducted by OnePoll in 2021, 70% of dog owners say they have been accused of spoiling their pets by others, but they don’t care. There’s no doubt Goose is part of that 70% and even less doubt that his human could not care less if anyone “accuses” them of spoiling him.

