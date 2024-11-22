Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok spoiled dog
Image via goose_thegolden/TikTok
Category:
News
Social Media

‘Tell me your dog is spoiled without telling me your dog is spoiled’: Discerning doggo won’t eat his snack unless his human serves it a specific way

There's absolutely no fooling this very good boy.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 09:31 am

It’s always nice to spoil a dog — and many of us take joy in doing precisely that with our best furry friends — but a video is doing the rounds on TikTok of one pampered pooch who takes “spoiled” to new heights.

Recommended Videos
@goose_thegolden

fav snack 😌 #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverlife #dogsoftiktok #chipsanddip

♬ original sound – Goose

In the 12-second clip, uploaded by an account named after Goose, a Golden Retriever (username @goose_thegolden), Goose’s human attempts to feed him a tortilla chip. After holding the chip up in front of the pupper, he points his head towards some nearby dip as if to say, “that chip needs dip on it, dagnammit!” The human then moves the chip towards the dip and pretends to dip it in, but Goose isn’t fooled, takes a sniff, and refuses to eat it. Only when the human smothers the chip in dip for real does Goose devour it enthusiastically. The video’s on-screen text reads, “tell me your dog is spoiled without telling me your dog is spoiled.”

The cute video garnered much attention on TikTok, and many people commented on Goose’s adorable fussiness.

How did TikTok react?

Naturally, there were lots of compliments and admiration aimed at Goose, with comments like, “hez a distinguished young lad,” “I love how he has standards,” “goose is the best thing i’ve seen today,” “Goose knows how to play the game,” “goose gets it,” “Smart doggo,” “He has a sophisticated palate! Lol,” and “Can’t fool goose!”

Several users humorously commented as if they were in Goose’s head, imagining what he might be thinking. Such comments included, “Put the sauce on Susan,” “Don’t play with me Linda,” “lady i might’ve been born at night but it sure wasn’t last night, try again,” “You take me for a fool, dip that chip,” and “Now Brenda you know good and damn well….”

Others described their own dogs’ peculiar and entertaining food quirks, writing things like, “My dog doesn’t touch any French fries if I still have a burger but the second the burger is done, he all the sudden likes fries,” “That’s my dog with carrots. He won’t eat it unless it’s dipped in ranch,” “Dude. I thought it was just my dog who was extra. He won’t touch a pretzel if it’s not dipped in something,” “My mom used to give out pitbull a piece of toast every morning….one day we had no butter and he wouldn’t touch it,” “My Lab won’t eat a strawberry without whipped cream or a Ritz without cheese,” and “I’m impressed he sniffs it before eating it. My golden takes an eat first, ask questions later approach.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people referred to humans having to pay cheese tax to Goose, with comments such as, “Cheese tax. lol that’s probably the best part,” “you gotta pay the cheese tax,” “The cheese tax,” and “Cheese tax.” Finally, one person simply described Goose as “My spirit animal.”

According to a People article referencing a survey commissioned by JustFoodForDogs and conducted by OnePoll in 2021, 70% of dog owners say they have been accused of spoiling their pets by others, but they don’t care. There’s no doubt Goose is part of that 70% and even less doubt that his human could not care less if anyone “accuses” them of spoiling him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).