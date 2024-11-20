‘I think bro was planning on something else’: Dog proves he really is man’s best friend by helping his human move furniture

Dogs are lovingly known as “man’s best friend” for the unwavering loyalty and companionship they’ve provided to humans for hundreds of years. As pets, they offer love and entertainment in a way few other creatures can. Some even do essential jobs, like helping the visually impaired, giving emotional support to the vulnerable, hunting smaller animals, and sniffing out criminal activity. However, have you ever heard of a dog helping to move furniture? Prepare to be amazed.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by LADbible (username @ladbible), an adorable Golden Retriever appears to be helping his human to move his bed from one side of their house to the other. The 22-second clip shows the pooch standing on his hind legs, holding onto the bed, walking backward, while a man has the other side and walks forward with it. The man talks sweetly to the seemingly helpful pup throughout the whole thing.

Regardless of what the dog is really doing, the video is pretty entertaining — and it garnered a massive response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Several people suggested or insinuated that the dog was actually attempting to get frisky with the bed, as dogs tend to do. Comments of that nature included, “Definitely Wasn’t trying to hump the bed lol,” ” don’t think he was exactly about helping ,” and “I think bro was planning on something else.”

Others had a more wholesome and idealistic view of the whole thing, praising the puppy for being so helpful. They wrote things like, “wow great dog,” “A good baby,” “The worlds cutest moving helper,” “wow great dog,” “he never let it go until it went down,” “he’s got a job at a moving company,” “He was a mover in his past life,” and “He’s a good boy!” Someone else noted, “The little feet taps” the doggo was doing.

A couple of people had specific praise for Golden Retrievers, writing comments like, “golden retriever super sweet dog,” “Goldens are such good helpers,” and “q lindo Golden” (“how cute Golden” in Spanish).

Some people wrote some funny dialogue from the dog’s perspective, with comments like, “He said lay it down gently man,” “I’ll have it in this spot thanks,” “a little to the left dad,” and, of course, the obligatory “Pivot pivot pivot” (a humorous reference to the famous couch-moving scene from Friends).

Another user chose to put a dampener on the whole thing by pointing out, “She’s a girl,” which, if you watch until the end of the video, you’ll realize is indeed the case. Oh. Okay.

According to a YouGov study, Golden Retrievers are the top dogs regarding the breeds humans have a favorable opinion of. They top the list ahead of German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Collies, Alaskan Huskies, Border Collies, St. Bernards, Siberian Huskies, Australian Shepherds, and Great Danes in the top 10, as 80% of those who responded have a positive opinion of them in 2024. If they’re all anywhere close to as adorable as the pup in the TikTok, that’s hardly surprising.

