‘That is horrifying’: Woman is nearly robbed of her vehicle at a gas station, but her loyal pup steps up to scare the thief away

If you are a woman, you have likely experienced circumstances that leave you anxious and on guard, fearing that someone may try to take advantage of the fact that you are a female by yourself.

Going to a nearly deserted gas station at night can be one of those situations. Surveying your surroundings to ensure you’re not caught by surprise by someone approaching you, you may feel compelled to hurry as much as you can in order to be back inside the locked safety of your vehicle. While you’re alone pumping gas, you can often feel like you would be perceived as a sitting duck by someone with nefarious intentions.

Lil, who goes by quinnsk9servicesllc on TikTok, is a skilled dog trainer who visibly adores her occupation. Although she often shares videos of herself training different dogs, she also has her own pets. Viision is a 19-month-old Mastiff who Lil has trained to be her Personal Protection Dog (PPD). But don’t be fooled into thinking Viision is merely a four-legged bodyguard. He is also Lil’s unconditional friend who, in her own words, “saved [her] in ways [she] didn’t know [she] needed saving.”

While some of the ways Viision may have saved her must have been on a psychological level – as dogs can have undeniably beneficial effects on one’s mental health – Lil also shared a video on July 27 showcasing how her staunch Mastiff effectively dissuaded a man from robbing her.

Back off or face Viision’s protective wrath

Although the video speaks for itself, Lil wrote a lengthy caption expanding on the situation’s context. The dog trainer explained that this was not the first time she had felt threatened by a random belligerent man. In the comments, Lil engaged with netizens, even adding: “I can’t wait to leave this city. My car was literally stolen last year too, and never found. I’ve been held up so many times just trying to exist here. 🥲”

The TikTok starts with another example of Lil being harassed and threatened, wherein she was out with her German Shepherd, a year prior to the more recent incident. She always begins the undesired confrontation by trying to reason with the men, however, these individuals do not seem the type that can be reasoned with. So, during the gas station incident, Viision has to be the one to give the man extra incentive to back off and leave his owner alone.

“The way your pup listened to ‘off’, when you said it accidentally, is *chef kiss* what an amazing dog and owner.” Wrote one commenter, to which Lil replied, “Thank you! He’s a really great boy. I’ve put countless hours of training into him, plus he was sourced from a reputable breeder specifically for protection purposes. 🙏”

Dogs are humans’ best friends for, not one, but countless reasons. Lil responded to a TikTok user who praised her posture in the video, saying that Viision is the best thing that happened to her. This is not hard to believe. Lil has shared on TikTok numerous videos that prove Viision is the most loyal of good boys, unfailingly there for her through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

