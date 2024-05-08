tiktok-clover
‘We don’t deserve dogs’: Heroic pup runs into oncoming traffic to save her human’s life after owner collapses while crossing the street

Someone give this good girl a parade already.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
May 8, 2024

Let’s face it; there’s very few scenarios in which we, as human beings, will not collectively acknowledge dogs as the gift that they are. Indeed, our four-legged companions could simply be minding their own business, splayed out on the couch whilst munching on their favorite pig’s ear, and we’d gush over how perfect they are with reckless abandon.

That being said, while all dogs are worthy of love and respect, relatively few can claim to be worthy of soaring virtuous acclaim. Clover the Maremma mix is one of those dogs, and TikTok‘s @thatgoodnewsgirl was all too happy to shine a light on Clover’s unprecedented humanitarian effort.

@thatgoodnewsgirl

Clover the Maremma mix isn’t a trained service dog, but she ran into oncoming traffic to flag down help when her human, Haley, had a medical emergency. Clover the hero dog was able to get the attention of the next driver to come by, named Dryden, who quickly tended to Haley, got an additional neighbor’s attention, and ultimately helped Haley get the help she needed. And Clover’s work wasn’t even done – she went one step further to make sure her owner was okay! Camera CW Dog Honors / Moore Family #dog #herodog #dogrescuesowner #maremma #maremmadog #dogstories #dogs

♬ original sound – jenn💜 good news & fun stories

During Clover’s walk with her human Haley, alarm bells began sounding off in the canine’s head when Haley suddenly collapsed on the sidewalk on account of a seizure. With nary a moment to waste, Clover wrestled her leash away from Haley’s remaining grip and trotted out in front of an incoming car so as to flag the driver down for help. The driver, a man named Dryden, immediately followed Clover’s lead, recruiting the help (and phone) of the owners of the nearest house in order to get some paramedics on the scene. Once that was done, Clover walked back to her home, alerted Haley’s sister, and brought her over so that Haley would have company leading up to and during her stay in the hospital. Haley has since made a full recovery and continues to take Clover on walks, albeit far less eventful ones.

For context, Clover is not a trained service dog; what Dryden and company witnessed that day was pure problem-solving instinct and an unwavering love for Haley. Nevertheless, Clover’s altruistic campaign is entirely representative of the Maremma way; according to Pedigree.com, Maremma’s possess high intelligence and thrive when they have a purpose in life; Clover, of course, had one hell of a purpose in making sure that Haley wound up with a happy ending to this otherwise terrifying ordeal.

One day, civilization will collapse and time will begin looping back on itself, but deep within the crevices of our collective subconscious, there will always be songs of indeterminate origin that echo across the continuum and take root in the minds of many a lifeform and the zeitgeists of many an epoch. Today, we’ve learned that one of those songs is the one that minstrels will eventually sing about Clover the Maremma, likely with a bag of her favorite food as the primary percussion instrument.

