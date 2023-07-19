Let’s be real, going to the doctor or the hospital is as scary as it gets. Nobody likes needles, and sometimes you fear the worst when receiving your results. So you can imagine the shock when a patient finds out that their doctor is watching a tutorial before treating them. Like four years in med school aren’t enough.

Josh Bulman caught their doctor watching a tutorial on “how to wrap an ankle” before performing the procedure on them. The doctor in question was clearly seen watching a tutorial, and the patient was shocked. However, according to an interview with The New York Post, it helped take Josh’s mind off things.

Fortunately, the doctor’s actions were supported by those in the comments, especially those who claimed to have worked in the medical field. Many said that it’s normal for doctors to get a refresher before performing certain procedures, especially if it’s something they don’t do often. Some also revealed that they still use reference images. Furthermore, individuals working outside of medicine informed the patient that this is a normal practice in almost every career.

It’s not every day that you see your doctor looking up a YouTube tutorial, especially when they’re known for their vast knowledge of human health. However, if medical dramas have taught me anything, doctors do tend to revise and consult with their colleagues before undertaking procedures that could potentially harm someone. So kudos to the doctor for ensuring they’re doing the right thing. Perhaps do it somewhere out of sight of the patient, next time.