‘Don’t know how I’d do it without them’: Slapdash parents turn moving day into a disaster zone

Moving houses can be a super stressful endeavor. While some opt for professional moving companies, others prefer doing the heavy lifting with family and friends. However, one unlucky mover had some hilariously destructive “help” from her dad.

User @beenthat.bleach posted a video on TikTok, which has so far garnered over 16 million views and 1.6 million likes. In the video, her dad can be seen throwing some furniture into a truck with little regard for the items. “So glad I have parents that can help me move,” she sarcastically posted, along with an equally humorous caption that reads, “Its moving day!!! Don’t know how I’d do it without them”

Some of the comments in the video have ranged from pure laughter, to total relatability.

“This was my dad after moving me the 3rd time in one year,” user @Admyyyer commented. @Van_Dawg also shared their experience, commenting “Literally my dad and little brother helping me move. but I was behind them like “PIVOT!”

Others have insisted that the video is one of the reasons they opt for professional moving companies to handle their things. An anonymous user’s comment stated, “I learned years ago not to rely on family or friends to help move. If I can’t do it myself I’ll hire movers.”

Following the viral video, @beenthat.bleach posted another video calling her dad her “best friend who’s willing to do anything & everything for me. Everyone is okay, that’s how we do our dump runs here.”

With the post, she revealed that her initial post was a joke, and all the furniture being loaded onto the truck was heading to the dumpster. So while moving can be a hassle, this daddy-daughter duo was just having a bit of fun.