After purchasing the lion’s share of stock of Twitter, Elon Musk has chosen not to take a seat on the social media platform’s board of directors.

In a post by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, he explained that the Space X and Tesla CEO would not be joining the board but it was due to his own decision.

Agrawal explained that Musk was due to become an active member of the board on April 9, but on the morning of that date, the tech billionaire informed them otherwise. Agrawal’s statement continued, saying Musk’s ideas have and will continue to be taken into consideration given he is the largest Twitter shareholder with 9.2 percent.

“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said.

Currently, this is all the information surrounding Musk’s decision; the Tesla CEO has not commented publicly since the news broke.

You can read Agrawal’s statement in its entirety below.